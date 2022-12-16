FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on Friday with Blackhawks at Wild, Islanders at Coyotes and Blues at Flames. The last one will likely be the most intriguing between two Western Conference teams that haven't lived up to expectations. It'll be the second half of a back-to-back for St. Louis after beating the Oilers on Friday while the Flames will be trying to avoid their fifth straight defeat.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. CHI ($8,400): Fleury shouldn't face a big workload against one of the league's worst offenses. The Blackhawks have lost five in a row - two of them shutouts - where they only combined for five goals. The Wild needed a shootout in their previous meeting to earn the W, but outshot them 35-26.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at ARI ($8,300): Sorokin is looking to break a four-game losing streak. And even though he's posted a .908 save percentage on the road this season, his career record against the Coyotes has been great with a 2-1-0 record supplemented by a sparkling 0.34 GAA and .986 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS

Dillon Dube, CGY vs. STL ($4,500): Dube has been one of the Flames' better players of late with three helpers in two games. The Blues are playing their second game in two nights with backup Thomas Greiss likely to start, and he's allowed at least four goals in his past five starts. Dube has logged additional ice time on PP2 and he'll be facing the NHL's worst PK.

LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Blackhawks

Sam Steel (C - $4,200), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,800), Mats Zuccarello (W - $8,300)

Steel has managed two points in his past three games, so he's not exactly a placeholder for the star wingers - but note Joel Eriksson Ek is the preferred center on PP1. Kaprizov is generally reliable for scoring and Zuccarello is currently riding an eight-game point streak. The Hawks have given up at least three goals in 20 of 28 games this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. STL ($6,400): Andersson logs huge minutes for the Flames and he's been a little snakebit with no points in his last four outings despite directing 12 shots on net. He's also Calgary's PP1 quarterback, and as previously mentioned will face a Blues' PK ranking last.

Calen Addison, MIN vs. CHI ($4,500): Addison's usage has been rather sparse as he's mainly a power-play specialist. That being said, the Wild have been on a roll and draw the second-highest number of penalties. On a night where not many elite defenseman are available, Addison's a potential value play.

