FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

It's the last day of the regular season with two games that were originally rescheduled due to a winter storm (Buffalo at Columbus) and a burst pipe at Bridgestone Arena (Colorado at Nashville). Though all 16 playoff teams have already been decided, the Central Division champion has yet to be determined. And with a single point, the Avs can clinch the title for the second straight season.

GOALIES

Devon Levi, BUF at CBJ ($7,600): It's a meaningless game for the Sabres in the standings, but Levi's still auditioning for the starting job. The Northeastern standout has seen his play falter a little bit, but the Blue Jackets are playing with a very thin lineup having called up nine from the minors. Even if Levi isn't sharp, the Columbus defense won't be good enough to handle Buffalo's offense.

Pavel Francouz, COL at NSH ($8,300): It'll be up to Francouz to lock up the division title with Georgiev having started Thursday. While Francouz wasn't sharp in his first game back from injury after missing two months by allowing four goals on 23 shots against the Ducks, he'll probably be much sharper this time out.

VALUE PLAYS

Jordan Greenway, BUF at CBJ ($3,400): Greenway isn't known for his offense, but he skates on a high-upside line alongside Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson. He hasn't notched a point in four games, but has directed at least two shots on net in each of the last eight.

Kiefer Sherwood, NSH vs. COL ($3,500): Sherwood will play with Thomas Novak and Luke Evangelista and also on the second power play. Novak has been the Preds' top scorer in the second half of the season, and Sherwood potted a goal against the Wild on Thursday. Zach Sanford ($3,300) is also an option as a winger on Cody Glass's unit, but he doesn't usually participate on the man-advantage.

LINE STACKS

Sabres at Blue Jackets

Casey Mittelstadt (C - $4,200), Alex Tuch (W - $6,900), Jeff Skinner (W - $6,200)

Mittelstadt scored the OT winner against the Sens and has replaced Thompson on the top trio since he hasn't been great on faceoffs. Tuch's riding a five-game point streak and Skinner produced three assists Thursday. Against a thin Columbus defense and a third-string goalie, offense shouldn't be a problem.

DEFENSEMEN

Bowen Byram, COL at NSH ($4,500): Cale Makar isn't expected to play, which means plenty of ice time again for Byram. He's recorded two assists from his last four outing. And while Devon Toews is more reliable and the safer choice, Byram's offensive upside is much higher.

Adam Boqvist, CBJ vs. BUF ($4,100): Boqvist will be the PP1 quarterback against a penalty kill that ranks 28th. He snapped a six-game drought with an assist against the Penguins on Thursday and tends to score in bunches. Prior to that cold streak, Boqvist had posted four points over four games.

