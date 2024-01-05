FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the NHL slate Friday with the Devils hosting Chicago while the Canes head to Washington and the Jets travel to Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR at WAS ($7,900): Kochetkov has won three straight games to cement his status as the No. 1 in Carolina from the injured Frederik Andersen and the significantly underachieving Antti Raanta. He's been outstanding in his last nine starts going 6-1-2 with an impressive 1.86 GAA and a .934 save percentage. The Caps have regressed this season and sit 30th with only 2.36 goals per game.

Laurent Brossoit, WPG at ANA ($8,600): Connor Hellebuyck started in San Jose on Thursday, so it seems likely Brossoit will get to face the Ducks. He's won his last two starts with an overall 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage. Anaheim rank 29th in offense with an average of 2.51 goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Max Pacioretty, WAS vs. CAR ($3,600): Pacioretty made his season debut Wednesday where he only logged 11:47 of ice time and didn't see any time on the man-advantage. He should soon be joining that group as he's produced 10 seasons of double-digit power-play points. Pacioretty should also end up in a top-six role, though that may not happen Friday. He should still be well worth his low salary in FanDuel.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR at WAS ($6,100): Svechnikov has been white-hot of late as he's riding a five-game scoring streak where he's posted six goals and five assists. He's missed a number of matchups due to injury, but has racked up 23 points in 23 games. Svechnikov knows how to produce offense as he's combined for 124 points across the last two years.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Blackhawks

Nico Hischier (C - $6,800), Dawson Mercer (W - $5,400), Erik Haula (W - $5,300)

The Devils' second line has recently played quite well. Hischier notched three points on Wednesday with five points from his last three outings. Mercer has tallied five goals and three assists across six appearances. He got off to a rough start with no points in his first 10 games, but he posted 20 since. Haula supplied two assists Wednesday to give him 10 of those along with eight goals. This group comes in at a fairly low combined salary versus a weak Chicago team where they should be provided with plenty of scoring chances.

Jets at Ducks

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,600), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $7,000), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $6,400)

Winnipeg's top trio were all in on the winner Thursday as Vilardi potted his eighth goal of the season – a power-play effort – while Ehlers and Scheifele drew the assists in a 2-1 victory over the Sharks. Vilardi snapped a four-game pointless streak with the marker and has recorded 16 points in 19 games. Ehlers has been on fire since moving up to the first group after Kyle Connor was sidelined with a knee injury last month. During that span, he's produced 12 points through 10 games to give him 28 overall. Scheifele also got back on the scoresheet with his helper on Thursday and he's now at 37 points on the year. These three players are due to bust out and will be facing the Ducks and their 23rd-ranked 3.35 GAA.

DEFENSEMEN

John Carlson, WAS vs. CAR ($6,500): Carlson has managed 20 points on the season, including a goal and seven assists on the power play. He should start scoring more as he registered five straight 10-plus goal campaigns before only picking up nine last year in only 40 games. Look for Carlson to start picking up the pace, which he'll try to start doing Friday at home versus Carolina.

Brent Burns, CAR at WAS ($5,700): Burns has been surging with six points in his last four games. He's taken over quarterbacking the first power play as Tony DeAngelo - the former lead on the first unit - has found himself a regular in the press box. Burns has posted six goals and 14 assists, with 10 of those points coming while up a man.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.