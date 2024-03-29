FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's only one game in the NHL on Friday as Buffalo hosts New Jersey. Your lineup will consist of five players, including a Captain spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. You also get a $55,000 salary cap.

CAPTAIN

Jack Hughes, NJ at BUF ($16,000): Hughes is the best player in this matchup and deserves to be the Captain. He's posted five goals and three assists in his last five games to give him 71 points in only 57 appearances.

UTILITY

Dylan Cozens, BUF vs. NJ ($9,000): Cozens is on a four-game scoreless streak, but he still has 41 points overall. Let's not forget he broke out last season with 31 goals and 37 assists and can get hot at any time.

Luke Hughes, NJ at BUF ($10,500): Like his brother, Hughes has also been doing well of late with a goal and six assists from his last five games. Of his 40 points, 22 have come on the power play. Hughes has produced a goal and three assists in two meetings with Buffalo this year.

Alex Tuch, BUF vs. NJ ($11,500): Tuch is riding a six-game scoring stretch where he's notched a goal and seven assists. While he hasn't come close to last season's career-high of 79 points, 49 over 66 outings is still decent. Tuch skates on the first unit with Tage Thompson and John-Jason Peterka at both even-strength and on the power play.

Zach Benson, BUF vs. NJ ($7,500): Benson's lower salary is will help fill out the roster. The 18-year-old has picked up six multi-point performances during his rookie campaign while managing three goals and a pair of assists across two games a couple weeks ago.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.