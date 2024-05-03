FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games in the NHL on Friday. Vancouver travels to Nashville leading 3-2 in their best-of-seven series while Vegas hosts Dallas as the Stars try to knock out the defending champs. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at VGK ($8,000): Oettinger has played well in his last four games after a mediocre effort in the opener where he allowed four goals on only 15 shots. He's gone on to only give up two per night while stopping a combined 112 of 120 shots

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. VAN ($8,200): Saros hasn't faced a lot of pucks this series, so it's amazing the Canucks are even ahead. Saros lost both outings in Nashville as he allowed six goals on 33 shots and is due for a big game at home.

VALUE PLAYS

Conor Garland, VAN at NSH ($5,600): Garland has been stymied during the playoffs with only two assists from five games. He finished the regular season strong by picking up 13 points in 12 appearances. Garland is usually reliable for directing shots on net and is decent offensively, so expect a breakout performance on Friday.

Chandler Stephenson, VGK vs. DAL ($5,000): Stephenson regressed this year with 51 points after campaigns of 64 and 65. He's only managed an assist versus the Stars, but did produce a goal and helper over three regular-season meetings. Stephenson is well worth the salary if you need someone to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars at Golden Knights

Jason Robertson (W - $8,300), Roope Hintz (C - $6,500), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,500)

Robertson leads the way with three goals and two assists this series. Hintz has been surprisingly quiet with only one goal while Pavelski hasn't yet found the scoresheet. This line is primed to go off on Friday and carry Dallas into the next round.

Predators vs. Canucks

Filip Forsberg (W - $9,500), Ryan O'Reilly (C - $6,300), Gustav Nyquist (W - $6,800)

The Preds' top unit have combined for four goals and eight assists, led by Forsberg's six points. Nyquist has posted a goal and three helpers while O'Reilly has one of each. Forsberg looked solid in Game 5 as he set up both markers in their 2-1 OT win.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at NSH ($6,800): Hughes has racked up five assists so far. The Canucks have only scored 12 times in the five outings - including one empty netter - which means he's been a key player in the Canucks' attack. And let's not forget Hughes registered career-highs during the regular season with 17 goals and 75 assists.

Roman Josi, NSH vs. VAN ($7,600): Josi was fabulous after Christmas as he potted 16 goals alongside 42 assists, 152 shots and 21 power-play points. He's contributed a goal and two assists against Vancouver and is always capable – like Hughes – to produce a huge effort.

