FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

We're not quite to the holiday yet, so if you're feeling antsy, some NHL action could be just what you need. Fortunately, there are six games on slate for Monday. As you wait for your vacation days to begin, here are some recommendations for your DFS lineup to try and give your holidays a pick me up.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two of the five worst defenses in the NHL, in terms of GAA at least, are in action Monday. One of those is the Ducks, and the other is the Blues. On top of that, the Blues are on the second day of a back-to-back for good measure.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NAS at STL ($7,400): The Blues are below average in goals per game, though not terrible, but being on the second leg of a back-to-back is not likely to help them. That, in turn, helps Saros. His overall numbers are middling, but over his last nine starts he has a 2.62 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Cam Talbot, OTT vs. ANA ($7,000): In addition to being the closing thing to a lock for a win Monday, Talbot gets an easy matchup. The Ducks have averaged 2.43 goals per game, 30th in the NHL. A terrible start against the Kings recently is hurting Talbot's overall numbers, but he's allowed two goals or fewer in four of his last six outings.

VALUE PLAYS

Ryan Johansen, NAS at STL ($4,800): Usually a playmaker, this year Johansen has seven goals and eight assists. He's also tallied six power-play points after having 24 last season. In addition to being on the second night of a back-to-back, the Blues have the league's worst penalty kill.

Frank Vatrano, ANA at OTT ($4,600): The Ducks are the NHL's worst team, and I like Talbot in net, but that doesn't mean there isn't some DFS value to be found. For example, let's look at Vatrano. He has three assists in his last four games. Additionally, he's put 82 shots on net but only has four goals. His 4.9 shooting percentage is bound to improve. The Senators, meanwhile, have allowed 33.1 shots on net per contest.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Senators vs. Ducks

Tim Stutzle (C - $6,900), Brady Tkachuk (W - $9,200), Claude Giroux (W - $6,700)

This is a first line that is producing in many a matchup. Now they get to host the Ducks? Anaheim has a 4.21 GAA and has allowed 37.5 shots on net per contest. Both are last in the NHL. All three of these guys also see plenty of time on the power play, which is nice against the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Stutzle produced in the NHL as a teenager, and guys who do that tend to go on to great things. Indeed, this year he has 27 points in 27 games, including 13 with the extra man. Tkachuk is more of a quantity shooter than a quality shooter, but when you are this prolific is doesn't matter. You can get away with a 9.8 shooting percentage when you put 123 shots on goal in 27 games. In his first season as a Senator, Giroux has 12 goals and 12 assists. He also has four goals and two assists in his last six outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. ANA ($6,200): Chabot has been a force since returning from injury. He's tallied nine points and 20 shots in eight games, including four points with the extra man. With the Ducks in town, I fully expect him to stay red hot.

Mattias Ekholm, NAS at STL ($4,100): Wanting to target this matchup, but not wanting to necessarily spend on Roman Josi's salary, Ekholm is the next-best option, one with less of an impact on your salary cap. He has eight points and 41 shots on goal in 25 games. The Blues, though, will be starting Thomas Greiss on the second night of a back-to-back, and he has a 3.69 GAA and .899 save percentage.

