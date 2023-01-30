FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's only matchup for Monday night with the Blues visiting the Jets as the NHL All-Star Game approaches. Both teams will want to enter the break on a more positive note. The Blues have lost four straight with a minus-11 goal differential during that span while the Jets have lost three straight with a minus-6 goal differential. Jordan Binnington and Connor Hellebuyck are expected to start.

GOALIES

No goalies will be available in showdown formats.

VALUE PLAYS

Brayden Schenn, STL at WPG ($9,500): Robert Thomas' status is questionable and Schenn stepped in as the top center with Jordan Kyrou on his wing. Schenn doesn't have the elite skillset to be a top point producer, but he will be a better bargain than both of the Jets' top centers, Pierre-Luc Dubois ($13,500) and Mark Scheifele ($13,000). Schenn has three goals and four points in his past five games and played 23 minutes against the Avs on Saturday.

LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Blues

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $13,500), Kyle Connor (W - $15,000), Cole Perfetti (W - $9,000)

The Jets offense have a chance to bounce back against the Blues, who have struggled recently and Binnington has once again lost his focus, almost starting a fight against the Avs after allowing two goals in less than three minutes in the first period. The Jets have won both of their previous meetings this season by a combined 9-2 score.

This line should be a popular stack, and Connor's high fantasy floor with his high-volume shooting makes him a safe choice as the Captain for 1.5x fantasy points.

DEFENSEMEN

Torey Krug, STL at WPG ($9,500): Krug's five-game assist streak was snapped against the Coyotes but he bounced back with another help in the following game against the Avs. The point gave Krug eight helpers in seven games and he remains a consistent source of shots and blocked shots.

Krug has been more productive from a fantasy standpoint than Josh Morrissey ($11,500), whose production has slowed, and teammate Justin Faulk ($9,500), who averages the most ice time on their blueline.

