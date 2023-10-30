FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Six of the nine games scheduled for Monday occur in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window. There is one 8:00 p.m. ET start and two that begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

Pittsburgh (vs. Anaheim), Dallas (vs. Columbus) and Vegas (vs. Montreal) project to be the heaviest favorites. Tampa Bay hosting Seattle and Carolina visiting Philadelphia could be high-scoring matchups.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. FLA ($8,600): Ullmark has been superb this season, registering a mark of 3-0-1 with a 1.74 GAA and a .937 save percentage. He has a 9-3-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 13 career appearances against Florida. That includes 74 saves on 80 shots in two wins during the 2022-23 campaign.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at CLM ($8,000): Oettinger has a 3-0-1 record with a 1.44 GAA and a .952 save percentage in his impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign. In eight career outings versus the Blue Jackets, he has allowed just 13 goals on 193 shots en route to a mark of 7-0-1.

VALUE PLAYS

Matty Beniers, SEA at TB ($4,200): Beniers, who was the winner of the 2022-23 Calder Trophy, is long past due for a breakout performance. The Lightning could be a good opponent for him to improve upon his sluggish, which includes 15 shots on net and three assists through nine games. Tampa Bay has has permitted 3.00 goals per game as well as the third-most shots against (34.8).

Martin Necas, CAR at PHI ($5,500): Necas has compiled four goals, nine points and 26 shots on net over nine games this campaign. The 24-year-old forward was all over the scoresheet against the Flyers last season, with two goals and five assists in four contests. Necas was also credited with 15 shots on target during that span.

Philipp Kurashev, CHI at ARI ($3,100): Kurashev has one goal, one shot on net and one blocked shot following his first two games of 2023-24. He logged 19:49 of ice time and scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Vegas last Friday. Kurashev has been playing alongside Connor Bedard on the top line and first power-play unit.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hurricanes at Flyers

Sebastian Aho (C - $6,300), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $4,900), Seth Jarvis (W - $6,000)

Aho has produced three assists and nine shots on goal over his past two outings to give him one goal and five helpers in six contests this campaign. He has feasted on Philadelphia during his career, generating 13 goals and 26 points in 25 games. Teravainen ended his four-game pointless skid with a hat trick versus San Jose last Friday. He has seven goals and 21 points in 27 career appearances versus the Flyers. Jarvis has three multi-point efforts in his past six contests. He has four goals, four assists and 21 shots on net during that stretch.

The Flyers surrendered seven goals in Saturday's loss to Anaheim. Philadelphia has played well this season, but Carolina's offense is a big step up in competition. The Hurricanes rank seventh in the NHL with 3.67 goals per game and first overall with 35.3 shots per contest.

Lightning vs. Kraken

Brayden Point (C - $7,900), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,700), Alex Barre-Boulet (W - $3,500)

Point has racked up two goals and five assists during a five-game point streak, while Kucherov has accounted for four goals and three helpers over his four-game point spree. Meanwhile, Barre-Boulet has two goals and one assist in a three-game point streak.

The top line of Tampa Bay will occupy a significant chunk of your salary space, but they could be worth the price. Seattle has permitted the 10th-most shots against per game (32.1) and ranks 24th in the league with 3.33 goals against per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. DET ($6,600): Dobson was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 2-0 win over Columbus. It was a quiet night for him after he had two goals, five assists, 16 shots on net and 23 blocked shots across a five-game point streak. Look for Dobson to bounce back versus the Red Wings. He has notched one goal, three helpers and 14 shots on net in six career contests against Detroit.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. MON ($6,500): Theodore has tallied two goals, six assists, 13 shots on net and nine blocked shots during his five-game point spree. He has three helpers on the power play during that span. Theodore has compiled two goals, nine points and a whopping 27 shots on net in nine previous meetings against the Canadiens.

