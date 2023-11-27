FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has six games on the schedule, including three 7:00 p.m ET starts, one at 9:00 p.m. ET, one at 9:30 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:30 pm. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

Columbus will host Boston in the second half of a back-to-back, while the surging Rangers will welcome the struggling Sabres to town. The Capitals will visit the last-placed Sharks after having their five-game win streak snapped in a shutout loss to Edmonton on Friday. Colorado will carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup against Tampa Bay.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at COL ($7,900): Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 24 shots in an 8-2 win over Carolina on Friday in his season debut. The 29-year-old netminder looked solid after he missed the first 20 games of the 2023-24 campaign following back surgery. Vasilevskiy has plenty of bang for the buck potential after he went 2-0-0 versus the Avalanche last season, stopping 73 of 76 shots.

Darcy Kuemper, WAS at SJ ($7,600): If he gets the nod, Kuemper has a good salary and a favorable matchup against the Sharks on Monday. He has posted a 3-1-1 record in his past five outings with a .910 save percentage during that span. He has permitted three goals or fewer in each of those victories, including a 30-save performance in a 3-1 win over San Jose on Oct. 29.

VALUE PLAYS

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF at NYR ($5,400): Mittelstadt has picked up an assist in each of his past four contests. He has four shots on goal and two power-play helpers during that stretch. Mittestadt was recently promoted to the top line of the Sabres.

Brandon Hagel, TB at COL ($6,600): Stacking the top line of the Lightning will be expensive because of Nikita Kucherov ($10,200) and Brayden Point ($9,400), but you could just opt to play Hagel on his own. The 25-year-old Hagel has racked up three goals, four assists and 13 shots on net over his last five contests.

Charlie Coyle, BOS at CLS ($6,600): Coyle has compiled four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He has been credited with 14 shots on target over that span.

Mike Hoffman, SJ vs. WAS ($4,300): Hoffman has plenty of bang for the buck upside after generating six goals on 12 shots and adding an assist in his past six appearances. He has three goals and one assist over a three-game point spree.

FORWARD LINE TO STACK

Rangers vs. Sabres

Mika Zibanejad (C - $5,700), Chris Kreider (W - $7,800), Blake Wheeler (W - $4,300)

Zibanejad has two goals, two assists and eight shots on net during a three-game point streak. Wheeler has accounted for two goals, three assists and 13 shots on net in his past seven outings. Kreider has been all over the scoresheet, accumulating eight goals and 14 points in his last 12 contests. He has three markers, two helpers and eight shots in his past two appearances.

The top line of the Rangers has been heating up and all three players check in with reasonable salaries. The Sabres have also been leaky defensively, surrendering 3.33 goals against per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Gustafsson, NYR vs. BUF ($5,300): Gustafsson has been held off the scoresheet once in his past nine games. He has collected one goal, nine assists (four on the power play), 13 shots on net and 11 blocked shots during that period.

Mikhail Sergachev, TB at COL ($6,200): Sergachev has accounted for two goals, five helpers, eight shots on net and seven blocked shots over his past five outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.