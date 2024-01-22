FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has six games on the schedule, consisting of two beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET and two puck drops in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vancouver (vs. Chicago) and Los Angeles (vs. San Jose) are the biggest favorites, according to the Moneyline. The Panthers-Predators matchup has the highest Over/Under at 6.5 goals, while the Jets-Bruins contest has the lowest at 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

David Rittich, LA vs. SJ ($8,100): Rittich has gone 2-1-0 in his past three outings, having stopped 83 of 88 shots during that span. He has surrendered two goals or fewer in each of those contests, which includes wins over the Rangers and Hurricanes. The Sharks sit 32nd in the league with 2.04 goals per contest this campaign.

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. PIT ($7,800): Ingram has some bang for the buck upside against a Penguins team that has scored just two goals in each of their past two road outings (0-1-1). Ingram has gone 10-4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .916 save percentage on home ice this season. He stopped 39 of 42 shots in a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Dec. 12.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Elias Pettersson, VAN vs. CHI ($10,000): Stacking the top line of the Canucks would require a heavy salary investment, but spending up for Pettersson could be worth the price. He has 10 goals and 16 points in his past eight outings, including three straight contests with a power-play tally.

Adrian Kempe, LA vs. SJ ($7,600): Kempe has gone seven games without a goal, but he has three assists and 15 shots on net during that stretch. He has three goals on 12 shots and one assist in his past five outings against the Sharks.

Charlie Coyle, BOS vs. WPG ($6,700): Coyle has notched two goals and four helpers over a four-game point streak heading into Monday's slate. He has been held off the scoresheet on just two occasions over his past 13 outings, generating six goals and 15 points during that period.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK at NJ ($4,400): Barbashev has two goals and two assists in two consecutive multi-point performances going into Monday night's action. He also has five goals and 10 points over 10 career contests against the Devils.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings vs. Sharks

Kevin Fiala (W - $7,100), Phillip Danault (C - $5,900), Trevor Moore (W - $7,000)

Fiala has collected three goals and eight points in his last eight appearances, including one goal, one power-play helper and two shots in his past two contests. Danault has supplied two goals and six assists over eight games going into Monday's matchup. Moore has contributed three goals, three helpers and 25 shots on target across his past seven outings.

The second line of the Kings has combined for two goals, three assists and 19 shots in two previous meetings with San Jose this season. The Sharks have allowed a league-high 3.96 goals per game in 2023-24.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks

Conor Garland (W - $5,000), Teddy Blueger (C - $5,100), Dakota Joshua (W - $4,400)

Garland has accounted for five goals, three assists and 25 shots in his last nine contests. Blueger has chipped in eight helpers and 15 shots on goal during that nine-game span, while Joshua has three goals, seven points and 14 shots over that time.

The third line of the Canucks could be a tremendous value play if they can continue to be difference-makers on offense. The trio also combined for one goal, two assists and four shots in Vancouver's 4-3 win over Chicago on Dec. 17. The Blackhawks also sit 29th in the league with 3.57 goals against per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH vs. FLA ($8,100): Josi has compiled two goals, 10 helpers, 31 shots and 18 blocks over his last 10 outings. He has been held off the scoresheet once during that stretch. Josi is also currently riding a six-game point spree, picking up one goal and eight assists.

Drew Doughty, LA vs. SJ ($6,100): Doughty has registered a power-play marker in two of his past three games. He also has three shots on net and seven blocked shots during that period.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.