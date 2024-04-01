FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has eight games scheduled, consisting of five 7:00 p.m. ET starts, two getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET and one beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (at Columbus), Seattle (at San Jose) and NY Rangers (vs. Pittsburgh) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Edmonton (at S. Louis) and Tampa Bay (vs. Detroit) are also heavily favored on Monday. The only matchups with the Over/Under below 6.5 goals are Penguins-Rangers (6.0), Islanders-Flyers (6.0), Kings-Jets (5.5) and Kraken-Sharks (5.5). The clash between the Avalanche-Blue Jackets has an O/U of 7.0 goals.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at PHI ($7,200): Sorokin has gone winless in his past six outings, having allowed 21 goals on 176 shots during that span. Still, he has plenty of bang for the buck upside. The Islanders and Flyers have been struggling down the stretch, but this is a big game with playoff implications for both teams. Sorokin has gone 1-0-1 versus Philadelphia this season with a 0.97 GAA and a .974 save percentage. In his shootout defeat on Nov. 25, he posted a 40-save shutout.

Mackenzie Blackwood, SJ vs. SEA ($6,600): If you are searching for a high-risk high-reward option between the pipes, Blackwood could be a tremendous value play. He made 35 saves in a 4-0 win over the Blues on Saturday and blanked the Kraken on Jan. 30 with 32 stops in a 2-0 victory. Seattle has been held to two goals or fewer in seven of the team's past nine contests.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM at STL ($10,200): McDavid has amassed four goals and 15 assists during his seven-game point streak. He has eight power-play points (one goal, seven assists) and 22 shots on target over that stretch. McDavid also has one goal, five helpers and six shots in two outings versus the Blues this campaign.

Kevin Fiala, LA at WPG ($7.600): Fiala has picked up three goals, five assists and 13 shots in seven games entering Monday's action. He has one goal and three helpers on the man advantage during that span. Fiala also has two assists and six shots in two previous meetings with Winnipeg this season.

Mark Scheifele, WPG vs. LA ($7,100): Scheifele has contributed one goal, one assist and six shots in his last three outings. He has compiled three goals, one helper and six shots in two contests versus the Kings this campaign.

William Eklund, SJ vs. SEA ($4,700): Eklund has two goals on eight shots and three assists over his past five appearances. He has contributed one goal and one helper on the power play during that period. Eklund also has two assists in two games against the Kraken in 2023-24.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Blue Jackets

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,600), Jonathan Drouin (W - $6,200), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,700)

MacKinnon has been held off the scoresheet once across his past 21 appearances. He has accumulated 15 goals, 27 assists and a whopping 121 shots over that time. Drouin has three goals and 10 points in his past seven outings. Rantanen has generated five tallies and 10 points in his last six contests.

The top line of the Avalanche will be a heavy salary investment but could be worth spending up for Monday. The trio combined for three goals and four assists in a 6-1 win over Columbus on March 22. The Blue Jackets rank 31st in the league in goals against per game (3.65) and shots against per game (33.8) this season.

Rangers vs. Penguins

Artemi Panarin (W - $9,900), Vincent Trocheck (C - $7,700), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,600)

Panarin has registered nine goals, 20 points and 30 shots in a nine-game span going into Monday's slate. Trocheck has one goal and 10 helpers during his six-game point spree. He has added 18 shots during that stretch. Lafreniere has collected seven goals, six assists and 26 shots across his past nine appearances.

The second line of the Rangers brings plenty of value to the table for Monday. They have already combined for three goals and six assists in two games against Pittsburgh this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. DET ($7,500): Hedman has been held without a point on just one occasion over his past nine outings. He has two goals and 11 points during that period, including four helpers over his four-game point streak. Additionally, Hedman has notched two goals and two assists in two games versus the Red Wings this campaign.

Mattias Ekholm, EDM at STL ($5,500): Ekhlom has produced four goals, nine assists, 29 shots and 14 blocked shots across his last nine contests. He has one goal and five helpers during his four-game point spree.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.