FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

For the first - and possibly only - time this postseason, the Stars and Kraken are getting the single-game DFS treatment with the game starting at 7 p.m. EDT. On FanDuel, you get $55,000 in salary for your five-player lineup. Your Captain will earn 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Roope Hintz, DAL at SEA ($15,000): Since he became the center of the Stars' top line between Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski, Hintz has emerged as a very productive player with 70-plus points in each of the last two seasons. He's kept it going in the playoffs, including three goals and two assists from his last two outings.

UTILITY

Jamie Benn, DAL at SEA ($12,000): Benn hasn't had big-splash games like Hintz, but has recorded a point in every game this series. The opportunity for offense has been there with Philipp Grubauer allowing at least four goals in four of five games. He also maintained an .895 save percentage during the regular season, so his latest woes aren't surprising.

Jaden Schwartz, SEA vs. DAL ($11,500): Grubauer's struggles have maybe been somewhat expected, but it's more shocking that Jake Oettinger has also scuffled in this series with a 3.49 GAA and .877 save percentage. In fact, over the course of the playoffs, the latter number is at .907. Schwartz leads the Kraken with five postseason goals and has done that while pacing the team by directing 38 pucks on net.

Yanni Gourde, SEA vs. DAL ($8,500): Seattle's top playoff scorer? That would be Gourde with 10. Oettinger has particularly struggled on the road of late with a 3.25 GAA and .873 save percentage in his last five away from home.

Justin Schultz, SEA vs. DAL ($8,000): Schultz has started 74.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone in the playoffs, highest on the Kraken. He's also averaged 2:18 per game on the power play. All of that has helped Stevens notch nine points, making him an intriguing way to round out my lineup.

