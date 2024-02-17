FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Here's a Saturday six-pack for you: The NHL's evening schedule, which starts at 7 p.m. EST. Here are my recommendations for your DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are a couple of notable elements of the slate. One is the Hurricanes being in Vegas on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. And then we have the Devils-Flyers, which will be held outdoors.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. CAR ($8,100): Hill just posted his first iffy start since returning from injury. Even so, he still has a 2.00 GAA and .933 save percentage overall. Carolina offers an above-average offense. But playing for the second straight night away from home, I'm happy to roster Hill.

Charlie Lindgren, WAS at MON ($7,100): Lindgren will be facing his former team Saturday and comes in with a 2.65 GAA and .913 save percentage. Neither team has provided much goal support for their netminders, and the Canadiens rank 27th at 2.78.

VALUE PLAYS

Kirill Marchenko, CLM at SAN ($5,600): This is a bleak matchup, yet there is value to be found. After all, the Sharks maintain a 3.75 GAA while allowing 35.5 shots, both highest in the NHL. Marchenko has directed 39 shots on net over his last 13 games. While that has only yielded two goals to go with four assists, his 5.1 shooting percentage during that stretch is clearly an indicator of poor puck luck. And San Jose seem to be able to help on that front.

William Eklund, SAN vs. CLM ($5,000): Rookie center Eklund is getting a chance to operate as the pivot on the second line. He's recorded 25 points, with seven in his last seven. While the Sharks are still last in GAA, the Blue Jackets are just above them at 3.72 GAA.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Capitals at Canadiens

Dylan Strome (C - $5,800), Alex Ovechkin (W - $6,600), T.J. Oshie (W - $4,700)

The Caps' depth is thin, so much so I wouldn't rule out Sam Montembeault as a recommendation. The Canadiens rank bottom-five in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. I wouldn't dare to stack any other Washington unit, though this one works for me.

Strome has potted 20 goals through 52 games. While his assists lagged for a while, he's got six from his last 16. It helps Strome that Ovi is looking more like his prime form as he's on a six-game goal streak and his 8.2 shooting percentage is still likely to improve. He's also managed 170 shots on the year. Oshie has once again dealt with injuries, but he's healthy now and has produced 11 points in 13 games - including four power-play goals.

DEFENSEMEN

Travis Sanheim, PHI at NJD ($5,200): Sanheim is back in gear. A three-game point streak has given him 30 on the season. While outdoor games are subject to ice issues and weather concerns, the Devils have struggled to a 3.42 GAA and I'd take a shot on Sanheim in this Stadium Series matchup.

Timothy Liljegren, TOR vs. ANA ($4,300): With Morgan Rielly suspended, the thought was Jake McCabe would see the biggest uptick in ice time. But it was Liljegren who logged 24:25 in Toronto's last outing thanks to 4:10 of power-play time. He picked up two assists, notably both at even-strength. The Ducks have a 3.42 GAA and ranks 24th on the power play. So if Liljegren's minutes are similar, he's in a favorable spot.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.