FanDuel NHL: Sunday Picks

If you care about sports at all, I can guess what you will be doing Sunday night. Fortunately, the NHL knows that two. Both games taking place Sunday are afternoon affairs, with the first starting at 1 p.m. ET. You'll have time to get your NHL DFS lineups in, and get the results, before you even scoop up that first bit of seven-layer dip. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

All four teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Montreal is at home for both games, and is hosting St. Louis, on the road for both games. Vancouver is also on the road for both contests, and they visit Washington, who played on the road in Boston on Saturday.

GOALIE

Jordan Binnington, STL at MON ($7,900): Binnington has gotten to a .908 save percentage in circuitous fashion. There's been a lot of all-or-nothing, mixes of hot streaks and cold spells, and so on. However, over his last 10 starts he has a .928 save percentage. The Canadiens, meanwhile, have averaged 2.73 goals and 27.9 shots on net per contest.

VALUE PLAY

Cole Caufield, MON vs. STL ($7,200): Even if I'd slot Binnington in as my goalie, there are only four teams in action. You don't necessarily need to avoid this matchup, especially since Caufield is scorching hot. He's on an 11-game point streak. On top of that, he's put a whopping 45 shots on net in that time. The Blues have allowed a middling 31.8 shots on goal per game, so if nothing else Caufield should be able to get some pucks on Binnington.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Blues at Canadiens

Brayden Schenn (C - $5,500), Jake Neighbours (W - $4,700), Kasperi Kapanen (W - $3,500)

The Canadiens have allowed 34.2 shots on net per game. They have the 30th-ranked penalty kill. Also, former Blue Jake Allen is likely to be in goal. He has a 3.43 GAA and .901 save percentage. The Blues' second line is coming off a strong game. That's only a single outing, but hopefully they can keep that going Sunday.

Schenn is the one of these three that has been on his game for a while now. He has at least one point in 10 of his last 12 outings. Neighbours just scored two goals Saturday, and scoring goals is what he does. While he only has four assists, the 21-year-old has potted 17 goals in 50 games. Kapanen just played his first game since mid-January, and he picked up an assist. While injuries and bad puck luck have hit him this year, he had 14 points in 23 games with the Blues last year.

DEFENSEMAN

Filip Hronek, VAN at WAS ($5,400): Hronek ended a cold streak with a goal and two assists Saturday. Maybe he was geared up to face his former team. However, even with that dry spell, the Czech defenseman has 39 points this year. That's big for a blue liner! Washington went with Charlie Lindgren on Saturday, so Darcy Kuemper will likely start Sunday. He has an .894 save percentage.

