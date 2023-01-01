FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games on Sunday, with none featuring a team that played Saturday against a rested one. The Sharks are in Chicago, the Sabres will be in Ottawa, the Canes head for Jersey, the Rangers go to Florida, and the Isles travel to Seattle. You'll find suggested options below for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at FLA ($8,000): Shesterkin has got his game back going 7-2-1 in his last 10 games while only giving up 17 goals in his last nine. Sunday's opponents - the Panthers – have scored 10 times in their last four outings, but seven were against the Canadiens on Thursday.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at SEA ($7,700): Sorokin has been outstanding this season despite a so-so record of 13-11-1 as he's posted a 2.26 GAA and a .926 save percentage, the latter the third-best in the NHL. He's won his last three starts while only allowing one goal in each. Sorokin faces the Kraken, who were blown out Friday by the Oilers 7-2.

VALUE PLAYS

Paul Stastny, CAR at NJ ($3,800): Stastny has only produced a goal and nine points this season, but two helpers have come in his last three games. He's also receiving second line action between Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas, with both enjoying excellent seasons. Stastny also participates on the second power play, so he could be a nice salary saver if you opt to go big on one of the stacks below.

Anthony Beauvillier, NYI at SEA ($4,700): Beauvillier has registered eight goals and 16 points and is due to break out on the power play. He managed 11 points with the man-advantage last season, but has yet to pick up a PPP this year despite only seeing a slight dip in ice time. Beauvillier is a solid second-line forward who could fill in your lineup.

Filip Chytil, NYR at FLA ($4,800): Chytil is centering the third trio alongside Alexis Lafreniere and Jimmy Vesey and the second power play. The 23-year-old has produced 17 points, but nothing in his last four - though he managed six in his previous six.

Tyler Johnson, CHI vs. SJ ($4,500): Johnson has already missed 22 games with an ankle injury, which has obviously curtailed his scoring. When available, he's recorded three goals and five assists in 13 games and skates on the top line with Max Domi and Patrick Kane. Johnson also gets time on the second power play with a goal and two assists there.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres at Senators

Tage Thompson (C - $10,400), Jeff Skinner (W - $8,000), Alex Tuch (W - $7,600)

This line has been the best line in the league over the last five weeks. Thompson has reeled off 14 goals and 25 points since Nov. 28. He sits second in goals with 27 and tied for fifth in points with 51. Skinner has posted eight goals and 17 points from his last 13 appearances, giving him 17 and 38 on the campaign. Tuch has broken out with 39 points, including seven goals and 18 points over his last 13. The trio also line up on the first power play where they've combined for 50 points.

Sharks at Blackhawks

Timo Meier (W - $9,800), Tomas Hertl (W - $6,800), Logan Couture (C - $6,700)

If you're looking for a value stack, the Sharks could be the way to go. They're up against the Blackhawks, who have given up 3.71 goals per game. Meier leads all San Jose forwards with 20 goals and 37 points while Hertl has 13 and 35 and Couture follows up with 14 and 30. Meier also ranks second in the league in shots on goal with 176. They could be a good choice against a struggling Chicago defense.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ at CHI ($7,500): Karlsson leads all defensemen with 13 goals and 51 points and tied for fifth in NHL scoring. He's also currently riding a 12-game point streak. Karlsson has already surpassed his previous campaign where he notched 35 points and is well on his way to another career year.

Owen Power, BUF at OTT ($3,900): Power missed three games before the Christmas break with a lower-body injury and responded with a pair of assists on his return. The 2021 first-overall selection has produced 12 helpers, but can score as he potted a pair of goals in eight games last season. Power also averages 2:08 on Buffalo's second power play.

