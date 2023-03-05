FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games in the NHL on Sunday, with Tampa, Detroit and Colorado playing the second-half of back-to-backs. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at CAR ($7,500): The Lightning have been floundering of late having lost their last four games. Vasilevskiy has given up eight goals in his last two appearances, but still lists a 2.61 GAA and .917 save percentage and is still one of the league's top netminders. He'll be facing the Hurricanes, who rank eighth in scoring at 3.38 goals per game.

Vitek Vanecek, NJ at ARI ($7,500): Vanecek is coming off a subpar start where he gave up five goals on 19 shots before being pulled. He still managed to pick up the win over Colorado as his teammates bailed him out with seven goals. Vanecek is having an outstanding season overall going 26-6-3 with a 2.46 GAA and .910 save percentage. He's going up against the Coyotes, who only average 2.65 goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Jaden Schwartz, SEA at COL: ($4,600): Schwartz has produced a goal and two assists from his last two games to give him 30 points on the year. He's on the second line alongside Alexander Wennberg and skates on the first power play where he's managed six points. Schwartz registered a goal and an assist in his only meeting this season versus Colorado.

Phil Kessel, VGK vs. MON ($3,900): Kessel has always been a streaky scorer, and finally snapped a six-game pointless streak Wednesday with an assist. Before that, he had four goals and seven points in seven games. He's currently seeing time with Chandler Stephenson and Brett Howden and also participates on the second power play where he's totaled seven PPPs.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. TB ($5,700): It's been a solid sophomore season for Jarvis, who skates on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. He's posted eight points from his last seven games to give him 32 for the campaign. He also potted a goal in his lone head-to-head with the Lightning this season.

Andrew Copp, DET at PHI ($4,400): Copp is enjoying a decent year with 32 points. The veteran is on the second line for both even-strength and man-advantage. Copp has yet to play the Flyers this season, but managed a pair of goals in three games during 2021-22.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Hurricanes

Brayden Point (C - $8,700), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,400), Steven Stamkos (W - $8,500)

This is a very expensive line with plenty to prove Sunday as the trio were benched for the entire third period Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Sabres. Point has been red-hot of late with goals in each of his last seven games. He's also accumulated six assists during that streak. Stamkos has slumped a bit this season, but 65 points in 62 outings is still pretty good. He's riding a three-game point streak and has managed 27 points on the power play. Kucherov ranks second in the NHL in assists with 65, only five behind Connor McDavid. He's also registered 88 points, which puts him third overall. And all three participate on the first power play.

Devils at Coyotes

Dawson Mercer (C - $6,600), Nico Hischier (W - $8,000), Tomas Tatar (W - $5,200)

Mercer has scored in a franchise-high eight straight games to give him career-highs with 21 goals and 44 points. Hischier has posted 57 points, which is only three shy of last season's peak. He's also racked up 10 in his last seven games. Tatar saw his three-game point streak end Friday, but he still produced six points in those three games. He's recently moved to the first line and managed a goal and assist in his only meeting with the Coyotes this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. SEA ($7,200): Makar returned to action Saturday after missing nine of his last 10 games. The reigning Norris Trophy winner has notched 45 points in 47 games after 86 last season. Makar was held pointless Saturday, but managed to go 22:27 in his return. He's also produced five points in three games versus Seattle last year.

Juuso Valimaki, ARI vs. NJ ($4,100): Valimaki has taken over quarterbacking Arizona's top power play as the Coyotes dealt Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere at the deadline. The former Flames first-rounder had experienced injury issues, but has broken out with 22 points - including 11 PPAs overall and 10 assists from his last 12 games.

