FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games in the NHL on Sunday. Only one game involves two rested teams with the Avs in Arizona. The other four matchups involve clubs that played Saturday, highlighted by the battle of the top-two defensive sides in the Canes-Bruins. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at CAR ($8,100): The Bruins have alternated their goaltending tandem between Swayman and Linus Ullmark the last five weeks, and Sunday it's the former's turn. He's won his last three starts - which has included a pair of shutouts - and has gone 19-6-4 with a 2.19 GAA and .921 save percentage on the year. Swayman faced the Hurricanes once this season and picked up the win in relief of Ullmark.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at ARI ($8,800): Georgiev is enjoying a career year and has won six of his last seven appearances, with two victories over the Coyotes. The Coyotes are the fifth-worst scoring team as they only average 2.75 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Nick Schmaltz, ARI vs. COL ($6,300): Schmaltz is on a four-game point streak that includes five assists. He's missed plenty of action due to injury – a common problem for him – but still has managed 51 points in 54 contests, with 11 on the power play. Schmaltz has also recorded a goal and two assists in three head-to-heads with Colorado this season.

Thomas Novak, NAS vs. TOR: ($5,700): Novak has registered points in seven of his last nine games in the form of five goals and five assists. He didn't receive much opportunity during his first campaign, but has blossomed as a sophomore with 33 points in only 40 appearances. Novak also centers the second line and first power play.

Conor Garland, VAN at CHI ($4,900): Garland was held pointless Saturday, but produced a goal and assist Thursday against San Jose. He's up to 40 points on the year, including 10 PPPs. Garland also recorded a helper in his only meeting with Chicago this season.

Kasperi Kapanen, STL at LA ($3,900): The trade from the Penguins has done wonders for Kapanen as he's gone on to score nine points in 13 games, including two goals and an assist on Saturday over Anaheim. He struggled early on with Pittsburgh with only 20 points in limited action. And Kapanen did find the net in his only game versus LA since arriving in St. Louis.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Coyotes

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,300), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,600), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,700)

MacKinnon remains a major point producer and is riding an 11-game point streak with 20 overall. Better yet, he's found the scoresheet in 20 of his last 21 matchups. Rantanen has set a career-high with 47 goals and is only seven points within his personal-best of 92 established last year. Nichushkin is back on the top line and has contributed offensively in five straight with a goal and five assists. He's also at 41 points in only 42 games.

Canucks at Blackhawks

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,500), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $6,400), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,500)

Pettersson picked up an assist Saturday to give him an 11-game point streak. Kuzmenko is having an outstanding first season with 64 points. Unfortunately, he's too old to be considered for the Calder Trophy because he would be a shoo-in to win. Beauvillier has blossomed in Vancouver since coming over from the Islanders as part of the Bo Horvat deal with 17 points over 23 appearances. The Blackhawks are also allowing 3.56 goals per game, eighth-worst in the NHL.

DEFENSEMEN

Juuso Valimaki, ARI vs. COL ($4,600): Valimaki has posted 31 points in 69 games after being claimed off waivers. The former first-rounder from 2017 has finally been able to display his offensive talent and has taken over quarterbacking the first power play since the trades of both Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun where he's managed 11 PPAs this season.

Tyson Barrie, NAS vs. TOR ($5,700): Barrie has taken control of the top power play with Roman Josi out of action the last week. He picked up a goal on Saturday to give him points in three straight. Barrie has picked up seven points in 13 games since joining the Preds. He was a stud in Edmonton with 43 points, including 32 while up a man.

