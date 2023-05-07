FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on Sunday. Toronto travels to Florida down 2-0 in their series. New Jersey hosts Carolina and need a win. Dallas is in Seattle with the series even at 1-1. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SEA ($8,300): Oettinger is the best goaltender left in the playoffs, and rebounded in Game 2 after a shaky opener. He played well in Seattle during the regular season by only giving up five goals on 59 shots and winning both outings.

Vitek Vanecek, NJ vs. CAR ($7,500): This is a hunch as the Hurricanes have dominated the Devils so far this series. But we're headed to Jersey, where Vanecek went 16-7-2 with a 2.25 GAA and .914 save percentage during the regular season. He's expected to start after Akira Schmid struggled in the first two against Carolina. Vanecek went 2-1-0 versus the Hurricanes this campaign, including stopping all 32 shots when the teams last met in March.

VALUE PLAYS

Seth Jarvis, CAR at NJ ($4,500): Jarvis has come into his own during the playoffs with three goals and three assists over eight games. He did fine during the regular season, but has taken his game to another level on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen.

Stefan Noesen, CAR at NJ ($3,800): Noesen has also registered six points in eight playoff games. You can certainly add Aho and Jarvis to your roster and make a nice stack, but there could be better options with the Canes on the road against the desperate Devils.

Yanni Gourde, SEA vs. DAL ($4,500): Gourde is riding a three-game point streak and has found the scoresheet in four of his last five games. He also provides great value to fill out your rosters.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Hurricanes

Jack Hughes (C - $8,500), Nico Hischier (C - $6,000), Jesper Bratt (W - $5,100)

The Devils have only managed two goals this series, but return home for the next two games. Their top three forward scorers among forwards have yet to pick up a point against the Hurricanes. Hughes managed five points versus the Rangers while Hischier matched that and Bratt posted a goal and three helpers. This trio needs to get it going or they'll be golfing by the end of the week.

Maple Leafs at Panthers

Auston Matthews (C - $9,800), Mitchell Marner (W - $8,000), Michael Bunting (W - $4,000)

Matthews is on an eight-game point streak with five goals and six assists to go with 35 shots. Marner got off to a great start against Tampa by picking up 10 points in his first four games, but has only managed two assists from his last four appearances. Bunting returned to the Toronto lineup after being suspended for three games and a healthy scratch for Game 5 as a healthy scratch, and has potted a goal in his last three games. This trio played well together all season and are poised for a breakout effort Sunday.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Gustafsson, TOR at FLA ($3,600): Gustafsson is expected to return Sunday as Matthew Knies is out with a concussion and the Leafs could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Gustafsson was practicing on the second power play Saturday, an indication he could draw into the lineup. He enjoyed an excellent regular season – mainly with Washington – with 42 points. Gustafsson comes in with a low salary, but ensure he's playing before adding him to your rosters.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. TOR ($6,900): Montour was held off the scoresheet Thursday to snap a three-game goal-scoring streak. He had a career year in 2022-23 by racking up 16 goals and 57 assists as the Panthers' top offensive defenseman. Montour also recorded 33 points with the man-advantage and has been outstanding in the playoffs having found the back of the net six times.

