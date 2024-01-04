FanDuel NHL: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's another busy Thursday with 13 games on the NHL slate. Pittsburgh visits Boston, Montreal hosts Buffalo, Chicago travels to New York to play the Rangers, Columbus is in Philadelphia, Colorado takes on Dallas, Minnesota hosts Tampa Bay, Calgary visits Nashville, Vancouver plays in St. Louis, Arizona is home to the Islanders, Ottawa travels to Seattle, Florida plays in Vegas, Detroit is in LA and San Jose hosts Winnipeg. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CHI ($8,700): Shesterkin saw his five-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday in a poor performance against Carolina, giving up six goals on 27 shots in a 6-1 loss. Shesterkin (if Jonathan Quick plays, use him as well) gets an easier target in the low-scoring Blackhawks, who have scored just 2.35 goals per game. Shesterkin is 15-8-0 with a 2.83 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season and has yet to pick up a shutout after earning nine in his last two seasons.

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. NYI ($8,600): Ingram is coming off a 28-save shutout over the Ducks on Friday, his fourth shutout of the season. He is 13-7-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .919 save percentage this season, taking over from Karel Vejmelka as the Coyotes' No. 1 goaltender. The Islanders are averaging 29.9 shots on goal per game as well as scoring 3.05 goals per contest this season, 23rd and 18th respectively in the league.

VALUE PLAYS

Matt Boldy, MIN vs. TB ($6,300): Boldy is pointless in his last two games as the Wild have managed only three goals in losses to Calgary and Winnipeg. But Boldy was on fire before that, scoring 10 goals in the previous 15 games, as well as three assists. Boldy had 31 goals and 32 assists in his sophomore season of last year and after a poor start to the 2023-24 season in which he had one goal in his first 12 games, he looks to be back on track and seeing time on the first unit as well as the first power play.

Dylan Cozens, BUF at MON ($5,000): Cozens has struggled for most of the season with only six goals and 20 points in 36 games. He had a great 2022-23 campaign, scoring 31 times while adding 37 assists. Cozens has been coming on of late with two goals and seven points in his last eight games and is well worth his low price if you need help filling out your lineup.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY at NSH ($4,500): Huberdeau finally lit the lamp for the first time in 19 games Tuesday. Huberdeau has a two-game point streak, after going the whole month of December (save for Sunday's game) without a point. Huberdeau is having a terrible offensive season as he has only five goals and 17 points in 37 games. Huberdeau is only 20 months removed from a 115-point season in 2021-22 and certainly has the capability of going on a scoring streak at any time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets at Sharks

Mark Scheifele (C-$7,700), Nikolaj Ehlers (W-$6,700), Gabriel Vilardi (W-$6,300)

The Jets top trio has only one goal in the last four games (Ehlers 12th of the season) with nary an assist, but facing the weak Sharks on Thursday, should allow Scheifele, Ehlers and Vilardi to break out of their slump. Scheifele has 36 points in 36 games, while Ehlers has excelled since taking over from the injured Kyle Connor (knee), scoring five times and adding six assists in nine games. Vilardi had 12 points in five games before his recent four-game pointless streak, giving him seven goals and 15 points in 18 games. The line is well-priced and primed to take off Thursday.

Rangers vs. Blackhawks

Mika Zibanejad (C - $8,100), Artemi Panarin (W - $10,100), Chris Kreider (W - $7,500)

The Blackhawks are not a good team this season and the Rangers could run roughshod over them. Zibanejad saw his 10-game point streak end Tuesday in a 6-1 loss to Carolina. He has 14 goals and 37 points in 36 games, including 18 points on the power play. Panarin has had back-to-back 90-plus point seasons and this season has been even better as he has 23 goals and 51 points in just 36 contests. Panarin plays on the first power play with Zibanejad and Kreider and has taken full advantage, scoring eight times and adding 15 assists on the power play. Kreider is on a seven-game point streak with three goals and seven assists, giving the 32-year-old 19 goals and 34 points this season. The Rangers should have a field day with Chicago and look for Zibanejad, Panarin and Kreider to lead the way.

DEFENSEMEN

Brock Faber, MIN vs. TB ($4,600): Faber will regain his status as the quarterback of the first power play as Jared Spurgeon is back on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Faber has been an outstanding addition to the Wild's blue line this season. He has two goals and 14 assists in 36 games and could be a big asset for a low price in DFS on Thursday.

Noah Dobson, NYI at ARI ($8,100): Dobson has been one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL this season with six goals and 30 assists in 37 games. That's good for a tie for fourth place among blueliners this season as only Quinn Hughes (46 points), Cale Makar (44) and Victor Hedman (38) have more points than the Islanders rearguard. Dobson has 14 points on the power play, ninth-best among defensemen. He has one assist versus Arizona this season.

Josh Manson, COL at DAL ($4,500): Manson has four points in his last five games as he has, all of a sudden, been an offensive threat. Manson has four goals and 11 points in 35 games, along with 70 hits and 52 blocked shots. Manson's point total is limited as he does not see any power play time, but his offensive output since the beginning of December (four goals and 10 points in 16 games) makes him attractive to fill out your fantasy roster.

