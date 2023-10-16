FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are nine games tonight, but the first contest -- the Flyers hosting the Canucks -- is a 6 p.m. ET start and isn't included in FanDuel's main slate of games. Every team playing tonight will be rested except for Arizona, which has a road game versus the Islanders after suffering a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Monday. Elsewhere, the 3-0-0 Golden Knights to be the first team to four victories when they host Dallas.

SLATE PREVIEW

Seattle is worth watching tonight. The Kraken have gotten off to a 0-2-1 start and their offense, which tied for fourth last year with an average of 3.52 goals per game, has netted just two markers so far this season. To be fair, they did start the campaign with a road trip, but last year the Kraken had an away record of 26-11-4 and were just 20-17-4 at home, so road trips weren't an issue for them before. They're back in Seattle, but up against a tough opponent in the Avalanche. The Oilers, who will play in Nashville on Tuesday, are also looking for their first win after opening the season with back-to-back losses versus Vancouver.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. ARI ($8,500): The Coyotes aren't a particularly strong offensive team under normal circumstances -- they finished 27th last campaign with 2.74 goals per game -- and they'll be tired after playing the night before. Meanwhile, they'll be facing one of the best goaltenders in the business in Sorokin, who posted a 2.34 GAA and a .924 save percentage last year. Sorokin opened 2023-24 by saving 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at SEA ($8,300): With Seattle's offense ice cold, this is a great time to take Georgiev. Then again, there aren't many bad times to select the Avalanche goaltender. He had a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage in 62 starts last season and has turned aside 54 of 57 shots while winning his first two contests in 2023-24.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at SJS ($8,100): If you're looking for a bit of a cheaper option, Andersen isn't a bad bet against the Sharks, who have managed just two goals in their first two games. Andersen did struggle in his first two starts, stopping just 52 of 60 shots, but he was up against stronger offensive groups in the Senators and Kings.

VALUE PLAYS

Cody Glass, NAS vs. EDM ($4,400): Glass didn't record a point in his first three games of the season, but he averaged 16:03 of ice time, including 4:56 with the man advantage, which is up from 14:46 and 2:16, respectively, in 2022-23. If he continues to get that kind of use, he should start to get going and tonight's game against Edmonton seems like as good a time as any. The Oilers' goaltenders combined for an abysmal .750 save percentage over their first two games.

Ryan Johansen, COL at SEA ($4,500): Similar to Glass, Johansen hasn't recorded a point yet, but he's been put in a position to succeed. He's averaged 17:03, including 5:11 on the power play, over his first two contests this year. Johansen did struggle in 2022-23, scoring 12 goals and 28 points in 55 contests, but he's reached the 60-point milestone on six occasions, including 2021-22 when he finished with 26 markers and 63 points.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres vs. Lightning

Tage Thompson (C - $8,200), Alex Tuch (W - $6,900), Jeff Skinner (W - $5,600)

With starting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) injured, Tampa Bay has surrendered 14 goals over its first three games. That makes the Lightning a perfect target for the Sabres, which finished third offensively in 2022-23 with 3.57 goals per game. Buffalo's first line hasn't gotten going yet, but after Thompson, Tuch and Skinner scored a combined 118 goals last season, they should be able to take advantage of this situation.

Skinner is a particularly good deal at his price point after supplying 35 goals and 82 points in 79 outings last year. It was his second straight 30-plus goal campaign and the sixth of his career.

Hurricanes at Sharks

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C - $5,000), Martin Necas (W - $5,500), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $5,100)

The Sharks ranked 30th defensively last season, finishing with 3.84 goals allowed per game. To be fair, Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who is expected to start Tuesday, did stop an incredible 51 of 52 shots versus Colorado on Saturday, but then again, the Sharks allowed those 52 shots in the first place, and on most nights, Blackwood won't be up to the task of bailing out his defense. From 2020-21 through 2022-23, Blackwood posted a 3.19 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 82 contests.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes' second line is strong and well priced. Teravainen especially looks like a great selection after scoring four goals in three games. He was limited to 12 goals and 37 points in 68 contests in 2022-23, but the 29-year-old has also surpassed the 60-point milestone on four occasions, so it wouldn't be surprising if his hot start to the campaign merely marks the beginning of what will be a bounce-back season.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TBL at BUF ($6,400): Tampa Bay has struggled to keep the puck out of its net without Vasilevskiy, but the Lightning's offense has been fine. Hedman is off to a particularly hot start, providing a goal and five points over his first three outings. Buffalo has plenty of offensive weapons, but that's counterbalanced by its poor defense. On top of that, Sabres goaltender Devon Levi has gotten off to a rough start with a 3.55 GAA and an .881 save percentage.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. TBL ($5,900): As long as we're betting on the Sabres having a good night offensively, it makes sense to throw Dahlin into the mix. He was one of the top offensive defensemen last year with 15 goals and 73 points in 78 contests, so he's great value at his price point. The 23-year-old has opened the campaign with an assist in two games.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. ARI ($5,300): Dobson didn't record a point in the Islanders' season opener, but the 23-year-old is likely to have a strong campaign. He had 13 goals and 49 points in 78 contests last year after finishing 2021-22 with 51 points in 80 outings. With Dobson and the Islanders facing a tired squad in Arizona, there's a solid chance he'll get on the scoresheet for the first time this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.