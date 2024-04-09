FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We had a light schedule Monday with just two contests, so naturally things are picking right back up tonight with 13 games on the docket. With so many players to choose from, it can be hard to wade through the list, so here are my recommendations to help you out.

SLATE PREVIEW

Despite there being just two games yesterday, we still have the second half of a back-to-back set tonight. Toronto will be playing in New Jersey, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, after hosting the Penguins on Monday, so fatigue might be a factor for the Maple Leafs. Every other team is rested, but Arizona will play both tonight and Wednesday, which might influence the Coyotes' lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. CLM ($8,700): Vasilevskiy is having an inconsistent campaign, which has left him with a 29-18-2 record, 2.87 GAA and .900 save percentage through 49 outings. That's enough to give me pause on most nights, but against Columbus, which is in a three-way tie for 24th offensively with 2.85 goals per game, I don't mind taking a chance on him. Vasilevskiy was also great against the Blue Jackets when he faced them Feb. 10, saving 33 of 35 shots en route to a 4-2 victory.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. BUF ($8,600): Oettinger enters Tuesday's action on a personal seven-game winning streak in which he's turned aside 182 of 193 shots (.943 save percentage). It wouldn't be surprising to see him extend that run against the middling Sabres, who rank 22nd offensively with 2.97 goals per game.

Cam Talbot, LAK at ANA ($8,400): Talbot saved 39 of 42 shots en route to a 6-3 victory over Vancouver in his last start Saturday. He's likely to have an easier time tonight against Anaheim, which ranks 30th offensively with 2.46 goals per contest. Talbot is 25-18-6 with a 2.48 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 50 outings overall.

Jacob Markstrom, CAL at SJS ($7,600): Markstrom has struggled recently, posting a 1-4-0 record, 3.26 GAA and .872 save percentage across his past five games. Even still, you can't pick a much more favorable matchup than San Jose, which ranks 31st offensively (2.21 goals per game) and has the worst record in the NHL (18-51-8). I'd still hesitate to take Markstrom if he was being offered at a premium price, but given how cheap he is for a goaltender, he's worth the risk versus the Sharks.

VALUE PLAYS

Andrei Kuzmenko, CAL at SJS ($4,900): In addition to struggling offensively, San Jose also ranks last defensively, allowing 3.92 goals per game. That gives Kuzmenko an ideal opportunity to extend his hot streak -- the 28-year-old has four goals and nine points over his past nine contests.

Alex Newhook, MON vs. PHI ($4,700): Newhook is ending the campaign on a high note, providing three goals and eight points over his past eight contests. Meanwhile, the Flyers have been a disaster defensively, surrendering 4.43 goals per game over their past 14 outings, so Newhook has a good chance of continuing his hot run Tuesday.

Shane Wright, SEA vs. ARI ($3,400): Taken with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, Wright has a ton of potential. He still has a lot to prove, but the 20-year-old has shown promise this campaign with 20 goals and 43 points in 56 contests with AHL Coachella Valley. He's since been summoned to the Kraken and has provided three goals and four points over his past four games while averaging 15:45 of ice time, including 2:29 with the man advantage. If you're looking for an especially cheap option, his upside coupled with his significant role with Seattle makes him an interesting option.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers at Islanders

Vincent Trocheck (C - $7,900), Artemi Panarin (W - $10,200), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,700)

Under normal circumstances, Panarin's 46 goals and 115 points through 78 games would warrant Hart Trophy consideration, but other talents have overshadowed him. All the same, he's been an amazing scorer who has only improved as the campaign has dragged on -- Panarin has eight goals and 21 points across his past nine appearances. Lafreniere isn't having nearly as good a campaign (27 goals, 56 points), but he's red hot too with nine goals and 17 points over his last 13 outings.

By contrast, Trocheck has been held off the scoresheet over his past four games. Still, he has 25 goals and 75 points in 78 appearances this campaign and usually isn't kept down for an extended period -- this is already his longest point drought of the season -- so he's still worth grabbing to round out the line.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Brayden Point (C - $9,000), Nikita Kucherov (W - $10,400), Anthony Duclair (W - $6,200)

Kucherov is one of the forwards whose outstanding campaign has ended any potential Hart talk regarding Panarin before it even began. The Lightning star has 43 goals and a league-best 136 points through 76 games. Kucherov has been so great this campaign that it's hard to separate his hot streaks from his typical play, but even still, he's been especially effective recently with five goals and 29 points over his past 12 games.

Point has been a strong complement to Kucherov throughout the year, supplying 43 goals and 85 points through 76 contests. However, Duclair has just 22 goals and 38 points in 69 games this season, including a goal and an assist across his past six outings. If Duclair was cheaper, I'd advise taking him anyway given his amazing linemates, but at that price, I recommend selecting Brandon Hagel (W - $6,100) instead. Hagel has 24 goals and 70 points in 77 contests, so even though he won't be sharing the ice with Kucherov and Point, Hagel is still the better option.

Coyotes at Kraken

Nick Bjugstad (C - $6,300), Clayton Keller (W - $8,400), Nick Schmaltz (W - $7,000)

Arizona's top unit doesn't feature a superstar like the previous two offerings, but in terms of hot forwards, you can't get much better than this line. After all, Keller has provided at least a point in each of his last 11 games, totaling eight goals and 18 points in that span. That gives him 33 goals and 73 points through 73 contests in 2023-24.

Schmaltz provided a goal and an assist against the Sharks in a 5-2 win Sunday, bringing him up to the 60-point milestone for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old has been rushing to that milestone by supplying three goals and 15 points across his past 10 outings.

Bjugstad is also at the top of his game with eight goals and 13 points over his last 14 appearances. He's up to 22 goals and 45 points across 76 games overall.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at NYI ($7,700): Fox has been a steady contributor, recording at least a point in 12 of his past 14 contests while totaling five goals and 13 assists in that span. He's up to 15 goals and 69 points across 68 contests this season. Fox has a shot of exceeding his career high of 74 points, which was set in 2021-22.

Mike Matheson, MON vs. PHI ($6,800): Speaking of career highs, Matheson has already established a new one with his 57 points (10 goals) in 77 outings this season. He's showing no signs of slowing either -- the blueliner has a goal and 10 points across his last eight games. As noted above, the Flyers have struggled mightily on defense, so Matheson is in a good position to add to his offensive output.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. TOR ($5,100): Among the cheaper defensive options, Hughes is the hottest blueliner out there with a goal and 12 points over his past 10 games. Thanks to his recent surge in production, the 20-year-old leads all rookie defensemen in points with 45 (nine goals) in 78 contests.

