FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one game in the NHL on Wednesday as the Panthers – up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series – host the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Your lineup will consist of five players, including a Captain spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. You get a $55,000 salary cap.

CAPTAIN

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. CAR ($15,500): Tkachuk has been phenomenal in the playoffs, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists in 15 games. He was the offensive star in Games 1 and 2 versus Carolina, scoring the overtime winner in both contests. Tkachuk had his best season in the NHL during the regular season, finding the back of the net 40 times and picking up 69 assists in 79 games. Tkachuk is the best player in the series, and he has been playing up to form, making him a worthy captain.

UTILITY

Sebastian Aho, CAR at FLA ($12,500): Aho has points on two of the Hurricanes three goals in this series, but he is going to have to be a lot better than that if Carolina hopes to defeat the Panthers on Florida ice and move the best-of-seven series back to Raleigh. Aho was a star in the opening two rounds, tallying five times while chipping in with five assists in 11 games. Aho had a good regular season, scoring 36 times with 31 assists in 75 games. He had a goal and two assists in three regular-season contests versus Florida this year.

Anthony Duclair, FLA vs. CAR ($9,500): Duclair was pointless in his first three games of the Stanley Cup playoffs against Boston, but he has been quite a force since then, scoring twice and adding six assists in 11 games. Duclair had a tough 2022-23 campaign as he played in only 20 games, missing the first half of the season recovering from offseason Achilles tendon surgery. Duclair managed a pair of goals and nine points in the regular season, scoring once in his only regular season game against the Hurricanes.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. CAR ($10,500): Bennett has an assist in each of the three victories versus the Hurricanes thus far. He has been a stud in the playoffs, scoring four times and adding seven assists in 14 games as his truculent play has sparked the Panthers to upset wins over Boston and Toronto, and has left them on the verge of a four-game sweep versus Carolina. Bennett had a goal and an assist in two regular-season games against Carolina in 2022-23.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR at FLA ($6,500): Teravainen returned to action in time for the start of the third round – missing nine games with a broken hand that required surgery. Teravainen has yet to pick up a point in five postseason games this season, but he is more than capable of breaking loose, especially at his inexpensive price. Teravainen had only 12 goals and 37 points in 68 games this season, but he had 22 goals and 63 points in 77 regular-season games during the 2021-22 campaign.

