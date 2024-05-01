FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are two games on the docket tonight. The Golden Knights will play in Dallas, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, as each team competes to break the 2-2 series tie. Afterward, Edmonton will host the Kings, beginning at 10:00. Up 3-1 in the series, the Oilers have an opportunity to punch their ticket for a second-round matchup against the winner of the Vancouver-Nashville series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Stars and Oilers are both significant favorites in their respective games. It'll be interesting to see how the Dallas-Vegas contest plays out in particular, because neither squad in that series has been able to win at home, so the Stars' edge might be less than conventional wisdom would imply.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. LAK ($8,400): Skinner was inconsistent in the regular season, finishing with a 36-16-5 record, 2.62 GAA and .905 save percentage in 59 contests. He's been similarly hit-and-miss in the first round but has looked great over the past two games, stopping an incredible 60 of 61 shots (.984 save percentage). If this was a regular-season night with a big slate, I might still pass on Skinner, but among the limited options, the 25-year-old netminder is the best available.

VALUE PLAYS

Ivan Barbashev, VGK at DAL ($4,400): Barbashev has been a solid secondary scorer in the first round, collecting three assists over four contests. The 28-year-old was a hot-and-cold player during the regular season, but he's worth picking up during stretches like this when he's contributing.

Evgenii Dadonov, DAL vs. VGK ($3,800): Dadonov might be starting to heat up after supplying a goal and an assist over his last two games. Keep an eye on the status of Mason Marchment, who is regarded as a game-time decision due to an undisclosed injury. If Marchment remains out of the lineup Wednesday, then Dadonov will continue to serve in a middle-six capacity, which significantly adds to his value. If Marchment does draw into the lineup, then Dadonov might slide down to the fourth unit.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers vs. Kings

Connor McDavid (C - $10,200), Zach Hyman (W - $9,300), Adam Henrique (W - $6,200)

McDavid has been his usual dominant self in the playoffs, supplying a goal and 10 points across four contests. He's about as close to a sure thing as you can get. Hyman has been a near-perfect winger for McDavid, contributing 54 goals in the regular season and adding another six markers and seven points across four playoff outings.

In contrast, Henrique hasn't been noteworthy, collecting a goal and two points in four postseason appearances. I recommend spending a little more to get Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $6,700) instead. The 31-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and four points in four playoff contests and was strong in the regular season with 18 goals and 67 points in 80 games. He won't play alongside McDavid or Hyman at even strength, but that trio will share the ice on the power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LAK ($7,400): Bouchard is the best defenseman available tonight in terms of raw production. He excelled in the 2023-24 campaign with 18 goals and 82 points in 81 games and has been just as effective in the playoffs, collecting a goal and six points across four contests.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. VGK ($6,700): Heiskanen has contributed a goal and four points across four first-round contests. He played an important offensive role from the blue line during the regular season as well, supplying nine goals and 54 points in 71 outings.

Brayden McNabb, VGK at DAL ($4,200): Although McNabb isn't typically a great offensive option — he finished the regular season with 26 points in 82 games — he's been providing great value in the playoffs with two goals and four points over four contests. FanDuel also awards points for blocked shots, which is great for McNabb. He has 14 blocks in the postseason after tying for third with 207 during the 2023-24 campaign.

