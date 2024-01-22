Golden Knights at Devils Odds,Best Bets, and Predictions for January 22nd

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Golden Knights at Devils

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-14-5) open a four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils (23-18-3) at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights look to stay hot, as Vegas shoots for its fourth consecutive victory. They're coming off a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at "The Fortress" on Saturday, and VGK has rattled off four straight wins against Eastern Conference teams, too, all at home.

The last time we saw Vegas pack its backs and head east, the Golden Knights were beaten in all three games at Carolina, at Tampa Bay and at Florida from Dec. 19-23, allowing four goals in each of the outings. The Golden Knights are actually 0-4-1 in the past five road games against Eastern Conference foes dating back to a 6-5 win in Montreal on Nov. 16.

The Devils have been ice-cold lately, though, losing 6-2 against the Dallas Stars on home ice Saturday. New Jersey has dropped three of its past four games, and it is just 2-4-1 across the past seven outings, so something's gotta give here.

Looking at the series trends, the home team won each meeting last season, with both games unable to be decided in regulation. VGK won 4-3 in a shootout on March 3 at home, while Jersey won 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 24 at home. Vegas won 3-2 in Newark on April 18, 2022, but the home team is a healthy 5-3 in the past eight meetings, with the favorite going 6-1 across the past seven in the series.

Logan Thompson (16-9-3, 2.61 GAA, .910 SV%) is projected to get the nod in between the pipes for the Golden Knights, while Vitek Vanecek (15-7-2, 3.22 GAA, .885 SV%) is likely to patrol the crease for the home side. Neither has been able to notch a shutout this season, so there will be plenty of goals to be had in this nationally televised battle.

We'll give the slight edge to the Devils because they're on home ice, and the favorite has dominated this series in the past few seasons. It wouldn't be surprising, though, to see overtime or a shootout needed to determine a winner. As such, go really lightly on the Devils ML play, and focus more on the total instead.

There are so many ways to get in on the NHL betting action this season. Customers can get thousands of dollars in bonuses by taking advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available across the best sports betting sites. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets new customers up to $1,000 in bonuses on their first bet. Caesars accepts a variety of payment options, such as credit card and PayPal.

NHL Money Line Bets for Golden Knights at Devils

Devils ML (-120 at BetMGM)

As far as the total is concerned, Vegas has cashed the Under in five of the past six games overall. While Thompson might not have a shutout this season, the VGK goalie has been solid lately, alllowing two or fewer goals in three straight starts, and five of his past six appearances. He has a healthy 2.15 GAA in eight starts in the month of January, too.

Vanecek has been a little more giving lately, allowing three or more goals in five of his past eight appearances, although he shut the door on the Blue Jackets on Columbus in his start Friday, allowing just one goal on 30 shots. He also has a 2.31 GAA with seven goals allowed on 75 shots in three January assignments.

With the way Thompson and Vanecek have been going, as well as the team trends lately, most signs lead to a lower-scoring affair. If you can find a shop offering Under 6.5, jump on that, although a flat six does the trick, too.

The BetMGM bonus code gets NHL fans $158 in bonus bets when they sign up using code ROTOBONUS .

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights at Devils

Under 6.5 (-134 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Golden Knights at Devils

As far as the player props are concerned, we'll use one player from each side. The Anytime Goal Scorer props have been going poorly lately, so we'll focus on some other areas to get back on track Monday night in this East-West battle.

Be sure to bookmark our NHL player props page to find the best prices on your favorite wagers each day of the season. RotoWire has just launched a new props section so make sure to check out our Best NHL props tool to help you make your best betting decisions.

For the visitors, Pavel Dorofeyev has been quite involved on the offensive end lately. He has a goal and three points across the past three games, which is nice, but he has really been gaining a lot of confidence overall, not afraid to take shots on goal when needed. After managing just five total SOG in the first four games in January combined, he has four or more SOG in three of the past four outings. He should easily get to at least two shots taken in Jersey. While it's a big pricey, it is worth it.

Pavel Dorofeyev Over 1.5 Shots on Goal (-190 at BetMGM)

For the home team, Dawson Mercer has really been scuffling lately, going for just one assist in the past five games overall. He's too good to have that kind of a power outage, and there are points, and a lot of them, right around the corner. He is plus-money to simply record a single point, and that's a great value for a player of his offensive potential.