Maple Leafs at Hurricanes Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

The Maple Leafs (40-20-9) travel to meet the Hurricnes (44-20-7) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Sunday evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+/hulu.

These teams just met on March 16 in Toronto, and it was a wild affair. After a scoreless first period, Toronto opened the second period with three goals from John Tavares, William Nylander and Nicholas Robertson from 4:47 to 12:03, making it 3-0. Jordan Martinook scored 84 seconds after Robertson's goal to cut the lead to 3-1. Then after a Jake McCabe tripping call at 18:51, Seth Jarvis notched a power-play goal to cut the lead to 3-2 just three seconds before the second break.

David Kampf restored the two-goal lead just 2:55 into the third period, but that's when Fishy took over. Sebastian Aho scored on a power play at 18:28 to cut it to 4-3. And with the extra attacker, it was Aho again, forcing overtime, notching the game-tying goal with :07 left with helpers to Brent Burns and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Jake Guentzel, the biggest addition at the NHL trade deadline, took a slashing penalty in overtime, and things looked bleak. However, he more than atoned with a game-winning goal in the shootout, sending the fans in T-Dot home in a bad mood.

Pyotr Kochetkov was a bit shaky, allowing four goals on 40 shots, although he obviously faced a lot of rubber. Ilya Samsonov also allowed four goals on 40 shots, including the two late goals in the collapse.

Joseph Woll (10-7-1, 2.90 GAA, .909 SV%) is projected to go for the Maple Leafs in net, while Frederik Andersen (9-1-0, 2.15 GAA, .919 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to face his former team, as Kochetkov was tuned up for six goals on just 25 shots in a wild 7-6 shootout loss in Washington on Friday. In that Caps game, Aho had a hat trick for the visitors, as he remains blistering hot on offense lately. And like the previous Toronto game, Jarvis also scored on the power play in that one.

Early in the season, the Canes were getting a lot of offense, and some shaky defense and goaltending. That all calmed down, and Carolina was looking championship-caliber. Kochetkov has been a little shaky lately, but the offense has been masking his issues with high production. Andersen, as long as he can stay healthy, is the better answer. When he is in the cage, back the Canes.

The Canes have scooped up at least one point in six straight, and 16 of the past 19 games, going 14-3-2. The Maple Leafs are 5-3-1 across the past nine, although just 2-2-0 in the past four on the road.

Carolina has won three straight in this series, all as a favorite, although the past two are by a single goal, so don't get carried away with a puck line play. However, backing Carolina will cost you nearly twice your potential return. The recommended, and more conservative play, is playing the underdog Maple Leafs on the puck line catching the goal and a half.

NHL Money Line Bets for Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

Maple Leafs PL (+1.5, -155 at DraftKings)

Looking to the total, the trends are pretty simple for the Maple Leafs - they scored a lot, and they give up a lot. The Over has cashed in five in a row for Toronto, with the Leafs lighting the lamp at least three times in six straight outings, while coughing up at least three goals in four in a row, and 11 of the past 15. That includes the most recent 5-4 SOL vs. Carolina on March 16.

For the Canes, the total hinges on who is in the crease. With Kochetkov in the blue ice, the Over is 3-3 in the past six appearances. For Andersen, though, the total has gone low in three of his past five starts, and he has conceded just seven total goals in his five starts since returning from a blood clotting situation.

The play is to go low, but make sure you can get Under 6.5, and not a flat six. We just saw these teams combine for nine total goals just over a week ago, so tread lightly.

NHL Totals Bets for Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

Under 6.5 (-120 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

We'll definitely be going with a couple of Anytime Goal Scorers here. While we're playing the Under, mainly due to Andersen being in the crease, this game certainly won't be confused with a defensive slog.

Looking to the visitors, William Nylander has averaged a goal per game across the past five outings, going for five goals and nine points. In fact, he has build a little picket fence across the stat sheet, with one goal in each of the past five. In the past three games, Nylander has picked up two power-play goals and a helper on the man advantage, too. At plus-money, Nylander is a solid play to keep things rolling Sunday. His power-play points prop is attractive, too.

William Nylander Anytime Goal Scorer (+165 at FanDuel)

William Nylander Over 0.5 Power-Play Points (+160 at FanDuel)

As a little bit of a bonus, we'll play a goalie props here. Assuming Woll is confirmed for the Leafs, look for the backstop to face a lot of pucks in Raleigh. The last time Carolina faced Toronto, it took 40 shots on Samsonov. As such, Over on saves is a strong play. In fact, at FanDuel, you can play the Alt Saves, and it's a good idea to go above the default Total Saves line of 29.5 (O: -122 | U: -108). Bump it up slightly for a better payoff.

Joseph Woll - Alt Saves Over 32 (+140 at FanDuel)

Finally, at FanDuel, you can get a sick Same-Game Parlay. Aho simply needs to score once, Nylander needs to score once, and play the Leafs +1.5 and Under 6.5. What a payday.