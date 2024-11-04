NHL Best Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for Monday, November 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Nov. 4

The National Hockey League has just two games on the slate for Monday. We did well on Sunday, going a perfect 3-for-3 on our individual game picks, and while hitting the 3-leg parlay (+511) and 2-leg Under parlay (+221), so hopefully you tailed. If not, let's run it back tonight.

The Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators tangle at Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. And, the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers battle at 8:30 p.m. ET, and that game is on NHL Network. We'll provide a parlay opportunity, and perhaps you can mix it up with NBA, NFL Monday Night Football or perhaps opening night college hoops action. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators

The Kings (6-3-3) travel to the Music City to battle the Predators (4-6-1) for the first of a two-game quick hitter trip through the Central Division.

Los Angeles was surprised 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks, losing outright as a moderate (-173) favorite as the Over (6) cashed. Defense and goaltending have been an issue for the Kings lately, as they've allowed 3.4 goals per game (GPG) in the past three outings.

The Predators played one of their most complete games of the season Saturday, pounding the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 as slight (-122) favorites as the Over (6) cashed. Steven Stamkos and Roman Josi each scored power-play goals, while Colton Sissons had an even-strength goal and Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist had empty-net goals. That was more than enough support for Juuse Saros, who kicked aside 28 of the 30 shots he faced.

Saros (3-5-1, 2.92 GAA, .900 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to start against the Kings, while Darcy Kuemper (3-0-3, 3.11 GAA, .890 SV%) is expected to get the nod for the visitors.

In this series, Nashville has won four of the past five meetings, although L.A. won the most recent battle at Bridgestone on Jan. 31, 2024, winning 4-2 as a slight road favorite. Still, let's back the Predators, as they're flying high after topping the Avs, while the Kings can't be trusted after losing to the lowly Blackhawks.

Predators ML (-138 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers

The Devils (7-5-2) wrap up a three-game Western Canada road trip against the Oilers (6-5-1) on Monday night.

New Jersey belted the Vancouver Canucks 6-0 in the trip opener Wednesday, but it was dropped 3-0 at Calgary, as the Flames beat old friend Jacob Markstrom on Friday. The shutout loss was rare, as the Devils offense had scored three or more goals in the previous seven games.

For the Oilers, they're finally starting to turn things around after a horrid start. Edmonton has won four of the past five games, and it doubled up Calgary 4-2 last time out on Sunday. Now, it has a quick turnaround. Last season, the Oilers were 5-5-0 with a plus-2 goal differential when playing on no rest, and the Over-Under was also 5-5-0, so there isn't much to glean there.

The Devils are 1-2-0 this season while allowing 12 goals, or 4.0 GPG, in three games when playing on three or more days of rest.

Markstrom (5-4-1, 2.62 GAA, .907 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to start against Calvin Pickard (3-1-0, 2.48 GAA, .897 SV%).

It's hard to figure out which team is going to get the two points and a win. However, we're going to lean Over, as the well-rested Devils meet the high-octane Oilers, playing on no rest.

Over 6.5 Goals (-105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

2-Leg NHL Parlay (+232 at FanDuel Sportsbook)