NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, November 11

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Nov. 11

The National Hockey League has six games on tap for Monday, including a Veteran's Day matinee game between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres with a puck drop at 12:30 p.m. ET. We'll focus on the late contests for a two-game parlay. The Nashville Predators visit the Colorado Avalanche at 9 p.m. ET, and the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Both of those games can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche

The Predators (5-9-1) travel to meet the Avalanche (7-8-0) at Ball Arena with a puck drop at 9 p.m. ET.

These teams have already met once this season, when the Predators posted a 5-2 win in the Music City on Nov. 2. Nashville cashed as a slight favorite (-122) as the Over (6) also cashed.

That game started off decently for Colorado, as Cale Makar had a power-play goal at 2:54 of the second period to take a 1-0 lead. However, the Predators rattled off three straight goals, including power-play markers by Steven Stamkos and Roman Josi. In fact, Josi's PPG stood up as the game-winning goal.

Justus Annunen was decent in that game, posting 21 saves on 24 shots, while Juuse Saros was slightly better with two goals allowed on 31 shots. Saros is expected to get the nod again, while Alexandar Georgiev (2-5-0, 4.04 GAA, .851 SV%) is projected as the Avs' backstop.

Nashville has picked up three wins in the past four meetings, including two victories as an underdog. The Over has hit in four of the past five in this series as well.

For the Avs, the Over has hit in six of their last seven games, while going 10-4-1 on the season. However, the Under is 7-3 in the past 10 matchups for the Predators, while the total has gone low in three straight starts by Saros, while going 7-1 in his past eight outings. We'll side with the Under while backing the Avs on the moneyline.

Avalanche ML (-150 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (+100 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights

The Hurricanes (10-3-0) and Golden Knights (9-3-2) tangle in a marquee matchup at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Hurricanes swept the series last season with a 6-3 win in Raleigh on Dec. 19, 2023, and a 3-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 17, 2024.

Carolina opened its three-game road trip with a 6-4 loss to the Avalanche as the Over (6.5) easily cashed, halting an eight-game win streak. The loss also ended a four-game win streak against Western Conference clubs.

The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-3 overtime setback against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena over the weekend as the Over (6) cashed. Despite the loss, Vegas has picked up at least one point in three consecutive matchups (2-0-1), while posting a 6-1-1 mark in the last eight games.

Against Eastern Conference teams, the Golden Knights are 1-2-1, with a victory over the Senators on Oct. 25 in their only previous home game against a team from the East.

Pyotr Kochetkov (7-1-0, 2.51 GAA, .896 SV%) is projected to start for the Hurricanes, while Adin Hill (6-2-1, 3.13 GAA, .881 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to go for the Golden Knights.

The best play on the board is rolling with the Under.

Under 6.5 (-112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg NHL Parlay (+493 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Avalanche ML (-154) vs. Predators

Under 6.5 (-104) - Predators at Avalanche

Under 6.5 (-112) - Hurricanes at Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+271 at FanDuel Sportsbook)