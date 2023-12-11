NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for Monday, December 11

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday, December 11

Four games of NHL action on the board tonight. When I look at this slate, I think that there are really only two kinds of people paying any attention: diehards and bettors. I mean come on, you gotta really love the sport to watch the Coyotes-Sabres game. But we're that latter group of gamblers that sees opportunity in this slate, so here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight to sink your teeth into!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Red Wings, Stars over 6.5 (+114 on FanDuel)

It's been tough sledding for the Stars on home ice of late. They're dropped 6 of their last 10 games in Dallas, and 3 of the last 4. 7 of those games have hit this over, and the same has happened in 3 of the last 4 games for the Red Wings overall. Detroit's allowed 14 goals in the last 3 games, and with the Stars looking to get out of a rut, I like there to be some red lamps lit tonight.

Flames, Avalanche under 6.5 (-134 on FanDuel)

The Avs are 9-4 at home this season overall but are coming off 2 straight losses, so I think they'll be buzzing to get back on track in Denver tonight. They seem to have the Flames' number, winning 7 of the last 10 contests against Calgary, and this under has hit in 6 of 10.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Nathan MacKinnon over 1.5 points (+105 on DraftKings)

Mac's got points in 11 straight, and hit this over in two of his last three. He notched 2+ points in seven of his last 10 against the Flames too. I like him at near even odds tonight.

John Tavares over 3.5 shots on goal (+100 on DraftKings)

Sometimes you gotta bet with emotion. Look up Islanders' fans reacting to Tavares leaving Long Island years back, and you'll see why John might have a little extra oomph in his game tonight. I mean, they booed the crap out of him in his return to the Island, and fans literally called him a snake for signing with his childhood dream team in Toronto. He's hit this prop in five of his last seven overall too, so I like him in this even-money spot.

Happy hunting y'all!