NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, May 12

Top NHL Betting Picks: Jarvis, McDavid, Skinner Predictions for Today's Games

Seth Jarvis Over 0.5 Assists vs. Washington - 7:00 p.m. ET

There is a Goblin play out there on Jarvis to get over 0.5 points, but that feels like fool's gold when you consider that he hasn't scored in five straight games while recording five assists. As such, if you are going to back Jarvis for anything, it might as well be the Demon play to pick up an assist. In his eight postseason contests, Jarvis has generated five assists, all of which have been recorded with the man advantage. He should continue to see heavy power-play usage with the No. 1 unit.

Connor McDavid Over 3.5 Shots vs. Vegas - 9:30 p.m. ET

While McDavid may not be scoring to his typical levels in the postseason, he is still helping generate plenty of offense, registering 13 helpers in nine playoff games. He's also putting a lot of shots on net over that stretch -- 3.9 per game -- so there aren't really bad plays here. I like the boost of the Demon shots play, but you could go safe with the Over 2.5 Goblin or take McDavid over 0.5 assists as another Goblin option. Basically, find a way to back McDavid in a series that has featured a ton of offense.

Stuart Skinner Under 23.5 Saves vs. Vegas - 9:30 p.m. ET

Skinner found himself relegated to the backup roller after the first two postseason contests in which he gave up 11 goals on 58 shots (.810 save percentage) before being thrust back into action in Game 3 versus Vegas following an injury to Calvin Pickard (undisclosed). In Game 3, Skinner wasn't any better than he had been, giving up four goals on 24 shots. He's unlikely to get pulled with Pickard out, but Skinner has been struggling to keep pucks out of the net and has topped 24 saves just once in his last five outings.

