NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 20

As Monday is a federal holiday, there is afternoon action on the slate for the NHL. However, there are also five games taking place in the evening for the main docket of DFS contests. The first games start at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you have the day off, you'll have more time to think about your NHL DFS lineups, and hopefully these recommendations help.

SLATE PREVIEW

All six teams that played Sunday were on the second leg of a back-to-back, so obviously no team is in such a scenario Monday. A few teams are on the first leg of a back-to-back, but the goaltending decisions won't make much of a difference. Well, if the Lightning decide to start Jonas Johansson against the Maple Leafs and save Andrei Vasilevskiy for the Canadiens on Tuesday that will matter, but also that is very unlikely to happen.

GOALIES

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR at CHI ($8,400): With Hurricanes goalies, recommendations are based on the consistent quality of the defense. Carolina has only allowed 25.2 shots on net per game, the second-lowest mark in the NHL. They also have the second-best penalty kill. That's the norm, and it's helped Kochetkov have a 2.52 GAA with a .902 save percentage. Chicago has averaged a league-low 25.1 shots on goal per contest, so Kochetkov may not have to break a sweat today.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK vs. PIT ($8,300): While Connor Hellebuyck against Utah is, of course, worth considering, I opted to look beyond the two-time Vezina Trophy winner and best goalie of his generation to offer up other options. Kuemper benefits from the defense that has allowed the fewest shots on net per game, but his .920 save percentage has also played a significant role in his 2.10 GAA. The Penguins have averaged 2.96 goals per game. But that doesn't give me pause as they go up against Kuemper and the Kings' defense on the road.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Bo Horvat, NYI vs. CBJ ($5,200): While the Islanders have had their offensive issues, Horvat has six goals and five assists over his last 12 games. On top of that, he's put 40 shots on net in that time. His 15 percent shooting rate is not all that remarkable and is possibly sustainable. The Blue Jackets may be in the top seven in goals per game, but they are also in the bottom seven in GAA, and their goaltenders have no track record of success.

Jordan Staal, CAR at CHI ($3,500): Though Staal's around more for leadership skills and defensive acumen, he has notched five goals and five assists over his last nine contests. Chicago's goaltending early was overperforming, but now that is well in the past and its GAA is up to 3.41, the third-highest in the NHL.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Kings vs. Penguins

Anze Kopitar (C - $5,500), Adrian Kempe (W - $6,600), Alex Turcotte (W - $2,900)

The Penguins have a 3.65 GAA, which is the highest in the NHL by a comfortable margin. They have also allowed 31.1 shots on net per game, which is in the bottom five. Getting to host the Penguins is nice for stacking opportunities. I'm going with the Kings' Triple-A line here, which features two members of the top power-play unit. Pittsburgh has a middling penalty kill, as opposed to a bad one, but there is opportunity across the board for this trio.

Kopitar is shooting less than ever, but even while not being a frequent shooter he's had over 25 goals in each of the last two seasons. He has 12 goals this year. Those 12 goals are paired with 30 assists, including one in each of his last two games. Kempe is already up to 22 goals with 20 helpers. He's been lighting the lamp quite a bit as of late, with 10 goals coming in his last 17 games. Turcotte hasn't always played on the top line with Kempe and Kopitar, but he's been a common sight recently and has played a role with 10 points over his last 14 games. That includes a three-point outing against the Canucks just this past week.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandt Clarke, LAK vs. PIT ($4,800): While it's been a bit since Clarke scored a goal, he has seven assists over his last 14 games. That gives him 20 helpers on the season. Clarke has also been on the top power-play unit in an on-and-off fashion. As previously noted, the Penguins have a 3.65 GAA. The Sharks are 31st and they have a 3.44 GAA, a fact that offers some real perspective on the Pens' futility.

Ivan Provorov, CBJ at NYI ($3,300): Provorov is in the shadow of Zach Werenski, but he has nine points in his last 16 games. He also offers up a salary that is easier to work around. Ilya Sorokin has been announced as the starter for the Islanders on Monday, but he has a .900 save percentage this season. The Islanders also have the league's worst penalty kill. Provorov has only averaged 1:20 per game on the power play, but that's a decent number for a defenseman and gives him a little boost in this matchup.

