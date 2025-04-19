NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The NHL playoffs are here! Get excited! Saturday is a nice entry point with two games on the slate. Both are Central Division series as the Jets are hosting the Blues and the Stars will be welcoming the Avs. The first game is at 6 p.m. EDT. While there's excitement just in the hockey, don't forget about the DFS. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Obviously, it's the playoffs. Backup goalies don't get games to let the No. 1 rest. We won't be seeing any back-to-backs. There are four clear goaltending situations on Saturday. In terms of injuries, the Stars face the biggest concerns as both Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen will miss Game 1.

GOALIE

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. STL ($8,200): "Bold move, Chris", you may be saying, "way to recommend the goalie who's going to win his third Vezina". First off, I don't appreciate your sarcasm. Secondly, you only have four goalies to select from, and Hellebuyck is worth it. I know there have been concerns about his previous postseason play, but I think that is due to sample size and circumstances. Hellebuyck has still posted a .925 save percentage this season with a .934 across his last nine starts. St. Louis also offers up the best matchup at 13th in goals per game while the other three in action on Saturday all ranked top-six.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at DAL ($5,100): Lehkonen didn't appear in Colorado's season finale, but that was likely a precaution given that it was his first game missed since November. On the year, he's scored 27 goals while directing 148 pucks on net. The Stars allowed an average of 29.0 shots, which put them bottom-10 overall and that should benefit Lehkonen.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Jets vs. Blues

Vladislav Namestnikov (C - $3,000), Cole Perfetti (W - $4,400), Nino Niederreiter (W - $3,700)

Nikolaj Ehlers is out for the Jets, though Gabriel Vilardi may return and that would mean him slotting back on the top line. At that point, Alex Iafallo would likely move down to the third unit to keep the second trio intact. The Blues finished the season with a 2.82 GAA, which is tied with the Avs. Of course, Colorado completely changed its goaltending situation while the Blues are still banking on the good version of Jordan Binnington. The Blues also maintain a bottom-five penalty kill and all three of these players participate on the power play - yet only Perfetti has recently been on the lead group.

Namestnikov has produced an assist in two of his last three outings. Even with limited power-play minutes, he's managed 11 points with the extra man. Perfetti has tallied six goals and seven assists over his last 19 while compiling his first 50-point campaign, with 15 of those PPPs. Niederreiter was in his usual complementary form finishing within the 34-to-44-point range for the fifth straight season. There's also been an uptick in his activity as of late with 21 shots from his last seven.

DEFENSEMAN

Neal Pionk, WPG vs. STL ($3,900): Pionk returned to action and got in three games before the playoffs where he registered two points and seven shots. And he also signed a six-year extension. We got the real Jordan Binnington experience down the stretch as he gave up at least three goals in four of nine outings and one through the other five.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.