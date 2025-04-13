NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The NBA regular season ends Sunday, and the NHL's about to head into the playoffs, yet we still have some more games to get through. That includes these six NHL matchups taking place at 6 p.m. EDT or later. Here are some DFS recommendations to try and help you end the weekend on a high note.

SLATE PREVIEW

As far as drills go, you know this one. Sundays in the NHL traditionally feature several teams closing out a back-to-back. Among the 12 teams in action, we have five on their second straight night. Columbus and Washington are closing out a home-and-home. Colorado is on the road, but gets to face Anaheim. On the other hand, the Jets don't have to go anywhere, yet have to face the Oilers. Then there are the Sabres, who are both on the road and going up against the Lightning.

GOALIES

Dustin Wolf, CGY vs. SAN ($8,300): In a battle of likely finalists for the Calder (and likely runners-up to Lane Hutson), Wolf and the Flames face Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks. Calgary's netminder has posted a 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage with a 2.39 from the former over his last seven starts. It helped Wolf to face these same Sharks during that time as they rank 31st in goals per game.

Scott Wedgewood, COL at ANA ($8,200): Much like Mackenzie Blackwood, Wedgewood escaped a sinking ship (in his case, Nashville) and completely turned things around with Colorado posting a 1.99 GAA and .918 save percentage across 18 appearances. While the Avs - and not the Ducks - are on the second leg of a back-to-back, Anaheim has only averaged 2.68 goals and 27.7 shots.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Blake Coleman, CGY at SAN ($5,200): The Sharks are quite bad offensively, but not what I would call inept. And defensively, that's where they rise (sink?) to the level of ineptitude giving up 31.8 shots alongside a 3.80 GAA with no other team even cracking the 3.60 threshold. Though Coleman has only tallied 37 points this season, he does have five from his last five outings.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Lightning vs. Sabres

Anthony Cirelli (C - $4,900), Brandon Hagel (W - $6,400), Gage Goncalves (W - $3,000)

The Lightning are at home and still vying for playoff positioning. Buffalo is away for the second game of a back-to-back, has nothing left to play for of consequence, and sits bottom-five in GAA. Tampa offers two lines worth stacking, and this one doesn't put the squeeze on your salary cap.

With 27 goals, 56 points, and 153 shots, Cirelli has already set personal-bests across-the-board. He also notched a goal and assist last time out. Hagel is the Lightning's fourth-best forward, yet would be the best on at least a half-dozen clubs with 35 goals on 221 shots in addition to 52 assists. Hagel is also scorching with 17 points in his last 16. Goncalves had been operating in the bottom-six, but then picked up seven points across 14 appearances that got him bumped up to this unit where he potted two goals on Friday.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. BUF ($6,400): Hedman's salary is high for a defenseman, but not ridiculous. And given these circumstances, that was enough to select him. This is the best matchup of Sunday, even with Calgary hosting San Jose. While Hedman won't match his 76 points from last season, he's at 15 goals, 174 shots, and 130 blocked shots - all improvements upon last year.

Jackson LaCombe, ANA vs. COL ($4,400): What if the Avs, on the second day of a back-to-back, aren't firing on all cylinders? They do seem to be looking ahead to the playoffs, and as Cup contenders I can understand that. LaCombe has emerged as a player Ducks fans can get excited about going forward having averaged 22:09 with 14 goals and 29 assists. That's right, Anaheim has a 24-year-old defenseman who has scored 14 goals. And now you know.

