NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 10

There aren't many NHL games Sunday, but at least they are all in the evening, so the schedule is easy to work around for DFS purposes. We have three games on the docket, the first starting at 7 p.m. ET. Time for the recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Arguably the four worst teams in the NHL last season are all in action Sunday, and at least a couple of them seem primed to be such teams again this season. Columbus was poor last year but has been better this year. They are on the road at Anaheim for the second leg of a back-to-back, though. Meanwhile, the Devils are also on a back-to-back, but they are at home and facing the Sharks.

GOALIE

Jake Allen, NJD vs. SAN ($8,500): I'll take a shot on Allen here, even though the Devils are closing out a back-to-back. Allen has two shutouts in his five starts, though he also had a terrible game against Tampa that is heavily skewing his save percentage. The Sharks are not on the Lightning's level offensively. They have averaged 2.40 goals and 27.2 shots on net per game. They did have the worst offense last season.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Dawson Mercer, NJD vs. SAN ($3,800): Stacking Devils may be a bit risky (but not too risky) given the back-to-back scenario, but this is still a matchup worth considering. The Sharks were also the worst defensive team in the NHL last season. This year, they have a 3.67 GAA and have allowed 32.9 shots on net per contest. Early in this season, teams aren't putting as many shots on net, for whatever reason, so the 3.67 GAA is decidedly in the bottom five. Mercer is skating with Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. He has five points in his last five games.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Wild at Blackhawks

Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $6,500), Matt Boldy (W - $8,200), Marcus Johansson (W - $2,600)

I will note up front that Johansson is sort of along for the ride with this stack. However, Eriksson Ek and Boldy are well worth playing in this matchup. You will save salary by forgoing the Wild's top line, which features Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. The Blackhawks have allowed 31.0 shots on net per game and have a 3.20 GAA. However, Chicago's numbers are bolstered by backup netminder Arvid Soderblom making four starts wherein he has greatly outperformed his track record. Petr Mrazek has a .898 save percentage, which is more in line with what we should expect going forward. He's allowed exactly three goals in five of his last six starts, setting expectations for this one.

After a few games without a point, Eriksson Ek picked up an assist in his last outing. He has eight points on the campaign now. In his last game, he also tallied four shots on net. The Swede put 267 shots on target last season. No longer being jerked around by his former coaching staff, Boldy could be poised for a major breakthrough this season. He has 15 points in 14 games, but also a robust 50 shots on net. Boldy is benefiting from a significant role on the power play, where he's tallied seven of his points. Johansson only has three points, but he also has a five percent shooting rate that should improve. Two seasons ago he scored 19 goals. He's not dead weight by any means, even if the Swede hasn't been as prolific as his linemate and countryman.

DEFENSEMAN

Olen Zellweger, ANA vs. CLM ($3,700): As a rebuilding squad, consistent roles have been tricky to locate for the Ducks. The 21-year-old defenseman Zellweger does have at least one thing seemingly going for him – a spot on the top power-play unit. He's averaged 3:15 per game with the extra man, which has probably helped him tally 30 shots on net through 12 contests. Columbus has been much better at preventing shots compared to last season, but will they be as good on the second leg of a back-to-back? The Jackets still have goaltending issues as well, as Daniil Tarasov has a .860 save percentage.

