NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 1

We arrive at the first day of February. January was a good month of hockey, but now it's time to keep that DFS success going. There are seven games on the Saturday slate starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. That's less than usual, but still more than most days of the week. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Friday was somewhat light and Saturday isn't as busy, so we only have one team on the second day of a back-to-back. The Predators were just in Buffalo and will spend Saturday on the road against the Penguins.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. LOS ($8,300): Andersen has posted a 1.84 GAA, but that's only through seven games. He's also playing behind the defense that ranks first in shots allowed and penalty-kill percentage. The Kings also also excellent on the back end, though the offense has only averaged 2.76 goals and 27.3 shots per game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. NYI ($7,800): Vasilevskiy has rebounded after a subpar campaign with a 2.28 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Islanders have continued being anemic on the attack averaging 2.72 goals and 28.6 shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Marchessault, NAS at PIT ($7,300): Marchessault - like many Preds - started the season slowly, but has registered 26 points from his last 25 games. Though Nashvile is the lone club playing for a second straight night, this matchup is still worth taking a shot on as the Penguins rank 31st in GAA at 3.57.

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. NAS ($7,200): Of course, the inverse of this matchup is also worth targeting with Nashville also bottom-10 in goals against. Rakell has notched four assists over his last five with 23 goals on the year.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Senators vs. Wild

Tim Stutzle (C - $7,000), Brady Tkachuk (W - $7,700), Claude Giroux (W - $5,500)

All three participate on Ottawa's top power play. Minnesota ranks 30th on the penalty kill. And in terms of even-strength opportunity, the Wild are also bottom-10 in shots allowed.

Stutzle is riding a three-game scoring streak with nine points over his last 13. He's also tallied 19 points on the power play. Putting pucks on net is Tkachuk's thing with 201 to go with his 15 PPPs. Giroux has also found the scoresheet in three straight on a three-game point streak that includes two PPPs.

Flames vs. Red Wings

Nazem Kadri (C - $6,600), Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $6,500), Martin Pospisil (W - $4,400)

Here's a chance to save some salary compared to the previous combo and get a shot against an even worse shorthanded side. The Red Wings and Islanders are tied for last in penalty-kill percentage. Only two of these Flames are on the lead man-advantage and neither has produced like Stutzle, but there is opportunity here at home.

Kadri has posted 10 power-play points on the season with 17 goals on 163 shots while adding 17 assists. Huberdeau has accumulated 36 points, with 11 of those while up a man. While he hasn't shot a lot, he's recorded 17 through his last seven. Pospisil is on the second PP unit with four points there and registered an assist last time out with two points against the Wild a week ago.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. NYI ($6,800): I did mention the Isles are tied with the Red Wings for last in penalty-kill percentage. Hedman has averaged 3:03 with the extra man and posted 16 power-play points. He's also been active with 44 shots across his last 15 appearances.

Moritz Seider, DET at CGY ($6,200): Seider is one of many Red Wings who've picked up their performances under Todd McLellan. In 17 outings under the new head coach, he's racked up 13 points - with 10 of those PPPs. The Flames also maintain a bottom-five penalty kill.

