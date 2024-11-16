NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 16

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's another robust Saturday of NHL action with 10 games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. Watch some college football during the day, and tune into hockey at night. That's what I like to do on a Saturday in the fall. You like DFS success, so here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Three teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. Pittsburgh faces the easiest situation at home facing San Jose. Columbus will be on the road, but goes up against Montreal. Detroit has the least luck of the bunch away at LA.

GOALIES

Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT vs. SAN ($8,300): Nedeljkovic hasn't been good this season, yet he's produced two high-quality starts - both at home against the Canadiens and Ducks. Those are two of the worst teams in the NHL, but guess what? The Sharks are just as bad averaging 2.33 goals and 27.4 shots per game. I know the Pens played Friday, but I'd still be willing to take a shot on Nedeljkovic.

David Rittich, LOS vs. DET ($8,200): Rittich was never likely to replicate his 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage from 2023-24, though he's only made nine appearances where his two terrible outings have skewed the overall numbers. Since his last poor start, he's managed a 2.14/.911 across five outings for the now-injured Darcy Kuemper. The Red Wings find themselves in the bottom-six for goals and shots, so Rittich shouldn't face too much of a threat.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. DAL ($7,600): Gustavsson has enjoyed a stellar season posting a 2.08 GAA and .924 save percentage with only one bad start coming on the road. The Stars may be above-average in terms of offense, but they're not in the top-10 and I don't see them troubling the red-hot goalie.

VALUE PLAYS

Alex Tuch, BUF at PHI ($6,600): Tuch has notched 16 points in 17 games, including two in each of his last two outings - with the most recent one the first with Tage Thompson sidelined. Speaking of injuries, Samuel Ersson is out to leave Ivan Fedotov and his career .848 save percentage as the Flyers' No. 1 netminder.

Kevin Fiala, LOS vs. DET ($6,000): Last season, Fiala tallied 30 of his 73 points on the power play. This year has been more of the same averaging 3:12 per game with the extra man and seven of his 12 points coming there. The Red Wings maintain a bottom-five penalty kill and - as noted - will be on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Matthew Knies, TOR vs. EDM ($5,500): Knies had an up-and-down rookie campaign, but he's racked up seven goals and four assists so far this season. He's been offered a more-sizable role on the power play logging 2:17 per night. And those minutes are important for this matchup as the Oilers list the league's worst penalty kill.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets

Nick Suzuki (C - $6,700), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $5,500), Kirby Dach (W - $4,400)

Perhaps in an effort to get the offense going, Montreal has split up Suzuki and Cole Caufield, traditionally a pair who stick together like glue. I'm still down to stack their top line at home against Columbus. While the Blue Jackets have surprisingly (and perhaps unsustainably) improved at preventing shots from reaching the net, the players tasked with preventing those shots from going in have struggled. It should be Daniil Tarasov's net to mind Saturday, and he enters with a 3.88 GAA and .865 save percentage.

Suzuki has notched 17 points in 17 games. On one hand, he's been scoreless in five of his last six outings. On the other hand, he notched two goals and two assists in the one game where he got on the scoresheet. Slafkovsky is at 11 points through 14 matchups, and that's while he's been unlucky with a 5.3 shooting percentage after a 13.2 last season. Dach has also had a hard time with a 3.2 shooting percentage. I'll also note all three play on the first PP. Though Columbus has - and again, this too is a surprise - an average penalty kill, it won't be at full strength on the road closing out a second consecutive night.

Flyers vs. Sabres

Sean Couturier (C - $5,000), Travis Konecny (W - $6,900), Owen Tippett (W - $5,400)

Couturier is a game-time decision with a lower-body issue. If he can't play, Ryan Poehling will likely slot in here. The Sabres maintain a bottom-10 penalty kill and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is injured. Devon Levi has registered a career .896 save percentage, and is in line to start. While the Flyers have a below-average offense, they do offer a good top trio (even if Couturier doesn't return).

Though Couturier only has eight points on the season, he's put at least three shots on net seven times. He was also back getting real power-play minutes before the injury. Konecny has been on fire with a five-game scoring streak. And he's already produced a four-point and five-point performance. Tippett, who's also on the top man-advantage, has tallied nine points. He's also racked up 52 shots, so his 5.8 shooting percentage should improve.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CLM at MON ($6,500): Even though Columbus is the team on a back-to-back, I still would be happy to roster Werenski as he's totaled 12 points and 61 shots. Though his large role means he carries heavier legs heading into this matchup, it's still worth the risk due to the opponent as the Habs come in with a league-worst 4.06 GAA.

Brandt Clarke, LOS vs. DET ($6,400): Finally a full-time NHLer, Clarke is also on LA's top power play where he's averaged 3:13 with six PPPs. As mentioned, the Red Wings are finishing off a back-to-back and maintain a bottom-five penalty kill.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. CHI ($4,200): After a slow start to the season, Hronek has registered four points from his last six games. This is a good time to remember he accumulated 48 last season. The Blackhawks are below-average on the penalty kill and for shots allowed. They also still have Petr Mrazek with his .906 save percentage.

