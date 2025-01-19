NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 19

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Hopefully you enjoyed a busy day of NHL action Saturday as Sunday only has three games overall with two in the evening on the DFS slate. With the first one starting at 7 p.m. EST, here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Only two teams - the Sabres and Hurricanes - didn't play Saturday and also won't be going on Sunday. That means all four teams in action will be on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Canadiens do benefit from being at home in both. And the Stars get a slight boost being at home Sunday after a 4 p.m. EST road matchup on Saturday.

GOALIE

Jakub Dobes, MON vs. NYR ($7,400): Dobes has only appeared in four NHL games, yet is 4-0 with a 0.98 GAA and .963 save percentage. Obviously, that's not to be expected long-term. That being said, he's been stellar and his team is home for the second straight day while the Rangers have to travel. Why not roll the dice on Dobes and see if he can continue his scorching run?

VALUE PLAY

Logan Stankoven, DAL vs. DET ($5,400): Alex Lyon being healthy enough means the Red Wings won't need to give Ville Husso a start. However, Lyon is 32 with a career .903 save percentage. And we know he's ready as he had to step in for Cam Talbot Saturday for the entire third period. Stankoven recently broke a long goal drought with two against the Leafs, but has been severely snakebitten this year with only six markers on 119 shots. That kind of puck luck is bound to turn around.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canadiens vs. Rangers

Nick Suzuki (C - $7,200), Cole Caufield (W - $7,700), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $5,000)

The Rangers gave Igor Shesterkin a start Saturday against Columbus, which would therefore leave Jonathan Quick to start in Montreal on Sunday. The veteran goalie was a fine backup in New York last season, though he's currently at a 2.98 GAA and .900 save percentage. Montreal's top line is the way to go here, as I don't see enough upside with any of their other units to justify saving on salary.

Suzuki's goal scoring is down a bit, but he's still registered 46 points. He's also managed at least one point in eight of his last nine outings. The Rangers are bottom-five in shots allowed, and Caufield's thing in putting pucks on net with 140 shots to go with 24 goals and 19 assists. Slafkovsky, who showed enough promise to be a first-overall pick, is struggling to hit the 20 goals and 30 assists he produced in his first full NHL campaign. That being said, maybe playing on this trio (and top power play) will help and he's also contributed nine points over 15 games.

DEFENSEMAN

Esa Lindell, DAL vs. DET ($5,100): Instead of going with Miro Heiskanen or Thomas Harley, I thought you could save some salary by going with Lindell from the Stars' blueline. He averaged 25 points and 122 shots the three previous seasons, and this year he's at 14 and 63 while blocking 94 shots. A chance for a Dallas defenseman at home to possibly face Ville Husso appealed to me, and I thought the matchup allowed for a decent value opportunity with Lindell.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.