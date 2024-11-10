NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There may only be three NHL games on Sunday, but at least you don't have to worry about any matinee action with the first puck drops at 7 p.m. EST. So you can pick players from the full slate for DFS purposes without sweating an early start time. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The two teams on the second leg of a back-to-back both benefit from matchups with arguably the NHL's two worst teams as the Devils host the Sharks and the Blue Jackets visit the Ducks. Columbus isn't quite on Jersey's level, so there's more upside in that matchup.

GOALIE

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at CHI ($7,600): I do wonder if the Wild will let Marc-Andre Fleury make a start at Chicago as he used to play for them. They did that when the team visited Pittsburgh, after all. For now, let's assume (and hope) Minnesota gives the start to its red-hot No. 1 goalie with Gustavsson boasting a 2.30 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Blackhawks seem like they might be a bit better offensively than last season – a low bar to clear – but 2.53 goals and 27.7 shots per game aren't imposing.

VALUE PLAY

Marco Rossi, MIN at CHI ($5,700): Skating between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello is a nice place to be. Rossi has a great role, and he's making the most of it with 13 points in 14 games. While backup goalie Arvid Soderblom has been unsustainably good and skewed the numbers for the Blackhawks, top 'tender Petr Mrazek has a 3.02 GAA and .898 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Ducks vs. Blue Jackets

Ryan Strome (C - $5,200), Troy Terry (W - $6,600), Frank Vatrano (W - $5,500)

Given the Ducks' status as the NHL's worst offense to start the campaign, this isn't a team that yields many stacks. But it's worth it on Sunday as I expect defensive regression from the Blue Jackets as they allowed 34.4 shots per game last season. And being on the road for the second straight night won't help. Columbus's goaltenders are also lackluster, yet Daniil Tarasov has been decidedly worse with a career 3.47 GAA and .900 save percentage. The Ducks have been switching up lines, so there's no guarantee these three are together Sunday. For now, I'll roll with this stack.

Strome has three goals and three assists after 41 points in each of his last two seasons, including 15 power-play points during 2023-24 and is currently averaging 2:51 while up a man. Terry is one of the few Ducks who's come out the gate producing with five goals and five assists and has yet to record consecutive scoreless outings. He's also directed 30 shots on net. Anaheim's attack will pick up a bit once Vatrano stops being so unlucky as he's produced 37 shots with a 2.7 shooting percentage. He potted 37 goals last season, so this misfortune shouldn't last forever.

DEFENSEMAN

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs. SAN ($6,000): With how much Hamilton participates on the power play, the minutes he puts on his legs can be slightly less intense. Speaking of the man-advantage, he's notched five points there. Even on the second leg of a back-to-back, I'll take the Devils' top blueliner in a matchup versus the Sharks with their 3.67 GAA and 32.9 shots against. While their penalty kill has been middling, I don't see that continuing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.