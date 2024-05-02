NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two Game 6's on the NHL schedule Friday. Nashville will host Vancouver as the Predators will try and send the series to Game 7, trailing 3-2. Vegas will attempt to do the same versus Dallas, after dropping the last three games. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Casey DeSmith, VAN at NSH ($7,400): DeSmith is likely to start, as he was the backup netminder to Arturs Silovs in Game 5. DeSmith played very well in Game 3, stopping 29 shots in a 2-1 win in Nashville. DeSmith has not been in net the last two games, recovering from a lower-body injury suffered in his strong Game 3. The Predators had trouble at home versus DeSmith, so look for more of the same Friday.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at VGK ($7,800): Oettinger has won three straight games, after the Stars – with Oettinger in goal – dropped the first two games of the series. He was sharp in Game 5, turning aside 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. The victory gave Dallas a 3-2 series lead. Oettinger will attempt to close out the series Friday against the Golden Knights.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Evgenii Dadonov, DAL at VGK ($3,100): Dadonov didn't have a great regular season, scoring only 12 times with 11 assists in 51 appearances, but he has been hot of late, scoring twice and adding an assist in the Stars' three-game winning streak versus Vegas. He has seen only 13 seconds of power-play time in the three games, which makes his contributions even bigger. His price tag is terrific, especially if you are using him to fill out your roster.

Jason Zucker, NSH vs. VAN ($3,300): Zucker had points in each of the first three games of the series, as he has seen second-line time with Colton Sissons and Anthony Beauvillier. Zucker is also playing on the second power-play unit. He is another player to use to fill out your roster at an excellent price.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks at Predators

Brock Boeser (W - $6,100), J.T. Miller (C - $7,000), Pius Suter (W - $3,100)

The Canucks have managed only 92 shots on goal in five games, but they have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, thanks to the scoring of the J.T. Miller line. Miller has a goal and six points to lead Vancouver, while Boeser is one point behind, as he has found the back of the net on four occasions. Suter fills out the line, managing one goal in five games. Miller and Boeser have each scored on the power play – the only two goals in 13 attempts the Canucks have scored. Vancouver plays in Nashville on Friday, where they scored both their power play goals on five chances.

Stars at Golden Knights

Jason Robertson (W - $6,700), Wyatt Johnston (C - $6,200), Logan Stankoven (W - $4,100)

I'm taking two-thirds of the third line – Johnston and Stankoven – and combining them with Robertson. Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski, Robertson's linemates on the first line, have combined for only one goal in the series. Johnston leads the Stars with three goals and six points, while Robertson has three goals and a pair of helpers. Stankoven, who was a pleasant surprise when he was recalled earlier in the season, had six goals and 14 points in 24 regular-season games and has managed two assists in five playoff games. The trio all see power-play time with Robertson on the first unit and Johnston and Stankoven playing on the second power-play unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at NSH ($5,700): Hughes has five assists in five games versus Nashville in the playoffs. Hughes led all NHL defensemen in the regular season with 92 points, as he has to be the favorite to win the Norris Trophy. Hughes is also a stud on the power play, quarterbacking the first unit. Hughes had five goals and 33 assists with the man-advantage during the regular season.

Noah Hanifin, VGK vs. DAL ($5,300): While Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo seem to be the bigger names on the Golden Knights blue line, it's Hanifin who is quarterbacking the first power-play unit. The former Flame and Hurricane has a goal and three assists in the playoffs, with all three helpers coming with the extra man. Hanifin had two goals and 12 points in 19 games to end the regular season with the Golden Knights, including seven points in his last seven games.

