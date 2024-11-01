NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on the NHL slate Friday. Florida is the visiting team in Finland, as they take on the Dallas Stars, Ottawa travels to New York to play the Rangers, the Islanders are in Buffalo, Winnipeg goes to Columbus, Minnesota hosts Tampa Bay and New Jersey faces the Flames in Calgary. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at BUF ($7,900): Sorokin appears to be his old self this season after a poor 2023-24 campaign in which he had a 3.01 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Sorokin is 2-2-1 this season, but his peripherals of a 1.80 GAA and .931 save percentage are more in line with his career marks than last season. Sorokin will face the Sabres, who are currently averaging 3.20 goals per game this season.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CBJ ($8,200): Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy last season as the NHL's best goaltender. He has been even better this season. He is 7-1-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .923 save percentage as he has led the Jets to the top of the NHL standings. While Columbus has looked good this season with a 5-3-1 record, they will likely have too much to handle with a tough Winnipeg squad.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Gabriel Vilardi, WPG at CBJ ($4,300): Vilardi has excelled on the top line, alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. He has three goals and eight points in 10 games and has been especially good in the last two contests, as he has a goal and an assist in each game. Vilardi was dealt to Winnipeg by the Kings in the 2023 offseason with the thought he would play on the top line. He missed 35 games last season, but still managed 36 points in 47 regular-season games. Vilardi is a great value play today.

Claude Giroux, OTT at NYR ($4,500): Giroux continues to pick up points despite being 36. The veteran has five goals and 11 points in nine games this season. He had 21 goals and 43 assists in a full campaign in 2023-24 and is just one year removed from a 79-point effort. Giroux is another great addition if you are looking for an inexpensive player to complete your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Lightning

Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,100), Marco Rossi (C - $4,900), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,700)

The Wild have been led by the outstanding play of Kaprizov, who is on fire. He has six straight games of at least two points and has multi-point games in seven of his nine contests. Kaprizov has five goals and 13 assists in nine games, leading the NHL in points per game. Zuccarello has five goals and nine points, while Rossi – a recent addition to the top line when Joel Eriksson Ek missed a couple of games with a broken nose – has eight points in nine games. Kaprizov was thought to be a candidate for the Hart Trophy before the start of the season and has done nothing to disappoint his fans.

Rangers vs. Senators

Artemi Panarin (W - $9,000), Vincent Trocheck (C - $7,200), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $4,800)

Panarin saw his eight-game point streak come to an end Tuesday in Washington. He has six goals and nine assists in nine games this season and is tied for ninth in NHL scoring heading into action Thursday. Trocheck has two goals and eight points while Lafreniere, who came into his own last season, has four goals and eight points. The line has been instrumental in the Rangers' great 6-2-1 start. Panarin and Trocheck play on the top power play, while Lafreniere sees plenty of time on the second unit. The Senators have allowed 3.44 goals per game. Panarin and Co. will look to take advantage tonight.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG at CBJ ($5,700): Morrissey has become one of the top-five fantasy defensemen over the last two-plus seasons. He has a goal and 11 points in 10 games this season, after campaigns of 76 and 69 points in the last two seasons. Morrissey gets a slew of points on the power play and already has five helpers in 2024-25.

Bowen Byram, BUF vs. NYI ($3,100): Byram is an inexpensive defenseman who is capable of great things offensively. He has only a goal and four points in 10 games this season, but he managed 11 goals and 18 assists in 73 games last season, split between Colorado and Buffalo. He sees second power-play time as Rasmus Dahlin quarterbacks the first unit, but Byram is always capable of a big breakout game. He is worth adding to your fantasy team, especially if you are looking for an inexpensive defenseman to fill out your roster.

Neal Pionk, WPG at CBJ ($5,000): Pionk has been one of the biggest surprises this season. The 29-year-old blueliner has three goals and 12 points in 10 games, one better than his well-known fellow Jets defenseman, Josh Morrissey. Pionk had 45 points back in the 2019-20 campaign but has hovered between 32 and 34 points in each season since then. He is on pace for 98 points, which is a ridiculous season for Pionk, but you should consider him while he is hot.

