NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only two games in the NHL on Friday. Winnipeg hosts Pittsburgh while Buffalo travels to Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective DFS lineup.

GOALIES

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at ANA ($8,000): This is a great matchup for Luukkonen as the Ducks are averaging only 2.56 goals per contest – 26th in the NHL. Luukkonen has won four of his last five starts. He was outstanding Wednesday in a 1-0 shutout win over the Kings in Los Angeles, stopping all 23 shots. Luukkonen is 7-4-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .910 save percentage, very close to his numbers of last season during his breakout campaign.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. PIT ($7,800): Hellebuyck has been the best netminder in the NHL this season. The 31-year-old is 13-2-0 with three shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy last season and is well on his way to going back-to-back. He will face the Penguins, who are 23rd in league scoring, averaging only 2.67 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Anthony Beauvillier, PIT vs. WPG ($3,500): Beauvillier saw his four-game point streak come to an end Tuesday. He is playing alongside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell on the top line and is seeing power-play time on the second unit. Beauvillier has six goals and nine points in 21 appearances this season with three goals and five points coming in his last five games. He is well worth the price, especially if you need to fill out your DFS roster with an inexpensive forward.

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. BUF ($3,900): Zegras is not having a good season as he has only two goals and six points in 18 games. He was a stud for a couple of years with the Ducks, picking up 61 and 65 points as a 20- and 21-year-old just a couple of seasons ago, so the hope is he can turn things around. Zegras has improved of late with a goal and two assists in his last three games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Penguins

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,700), Kyle Connor (W - $8,200), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,000)

The Jets' top line has been magnificent this season. Scheifele had a hat trick Tuesday, giving the center 12 goals and 24 points in 19 games this season. He had a couple of tough games in the state of Florida last week, going -5 with nary a point as the Jets only scored once in two contests. Connor had a goal and an assist Tuesday, giving him 12 goals and 12 assists in 24 games as well. The 25-year-old Vilardi has fit in nicely on the top line as he has seven goals and 15 points in 19 games. The trio plays on the first power-play unit as well, where they have combined for eight goals and 20 points this season.

Sabres at Ducks

Alex Tuch (W - $6,600), Tage Thompson (C - $7,800), John-Jason Peterka (W - $5,400)

I'm hopeful Thompson will return to the lineup Friday from a lower-body injury that has forced him to miss the last three games. If he is unable to go, Ryan McLeod is expected to center the top line. Tuch is on a four-game point streak with a goal and five assists, while Peterka saw his six-game scoring streak come to an end Wednesday against the Kings. Peterka had three goals and five assists during the streak, giving him seven goals and 16 points in 17 contests. Thompson had 11 goals and 18 points in 16 games before the injury, while Tuch has five goals and 18 points in 19 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Bowen Byram, BUF at ANA ($3,800): Byram has three goals and eight assists in 19 games with the Sabres this season. He is averaging 1:38 of ice time on the second power-play unit, but he has yet to pick up a point on the man advantage. Byram is on pace for a career-high in points this season and is more than fairly priced.

Olen Zellweger, ANA vs. BUF ($4,300): Zellweger has taken over as the Ducks' quarterback on the first power-play unit. The 21-year-old has four goals and eight points in 17 games, including a goal and three assists on the power play. Zellweger has two goals and two assists in his last three games as he is establishing himself as an offensive force with the Ducks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.