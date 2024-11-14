NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 10 games scheduled, including five puck drops in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

NY Rangers (vs. Sharks), Minnesota (vs. Canadiens) and Edmonton (vs. Predators) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Sharks-Rangers and Canadiens-Wild matchups are set for 6.5 goals, while the Bruins-Stars contest anticipates 5.5 goals. The rest of the games are expecting 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, OTT vs. PHI ($7,900): Ullmark stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Toronto to record his first shutout as a member of the Senators. He has been superb at home this season, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.00 GAA and a .966 save percentage. Ullmark also has been excellent versus Philadelphia, posting a 6-2-1 record, 2.56 GAA and .923 save percentage in nine appearances.

Jacob Markstrom, NJD at FLA ($7,500): Markstrom is coming off a 34-save performance in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. He has emerged victorious in five of his last six outings, earning one shutout and a .930 save percentage. Despite having a difficult matchup, he possesses plenty of bang for the buck upside.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. NSH ($8,100): Draisaitl has reached the scoresheet with a multi-point effort in five of his past eight outings, amassing eight goals, five assists and 21 shots on net. He has accounted for two goals and two helpers in two previous meetings with the Predators this campaign.

Jesper Bratt, NJD at FLA ($6,700): Bratt has generated three goals, five assists and 19 shots in five games going into Thursday night's action. He has three multi-point efforts during that stretch, including two helpers (one on the power play) and two shots in Tuesday's win over Florida.

Elias Pettersson, VAN vs. NYI ($5,700): Pettersson has three goals, two assists and 12 shots in his last four appearances. He has back-to-back two-point performances going into Thursday's action. Pettersson has provided four goals, 23 shots and 12 points in 10 outings against the Islanders.

Josh Norris, OTT vs. PHI ($4,800): Norris has lit the lamp in consecutive contests while posting four shots. He has two goals on 11 shots in four games versus the Flyers.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Sharks

Artemi Panarin (W -$9,000), Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,500), Alexis Lafreniere ($4,900)

Panarin has four tallies and three assists during his five-game point streak. He also has three power-play points (one goal, two assists) and 18 shots over that span. Trocheck hasn't earned a point in three straight games, but returning to play alongside Panarin could be what he needs to get back on track. Trocheck started the season with seven points, five helpers and 17 shots in five contests while playing alongside Panarin. Lafreniere has a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in his last two games following his season-long two-game scoreless skid.

The top line of the Rangers is back together, and the trio has outstanding offensive upside versus the Sharks on Thursday. San Jose has allowed the seventh-most goals per game (3.41) and the second-most shots per game (34.2) this season.

Wild vs. Canadiens

Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,800), Marco Rossi (C - $5,100), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,100)

Kaprizov has two markers and five assists during his three-game point spree. He added two power-play points (one goal, one assist) and 13 shots during that period. Rossi has one goal on 17 shots and five helpers in seven matches entering Thursday's clash with the Canadiens. Zuccarello has one goal and two assists during his three-game point streak.

Minnesota's first line has plenty of offensive upside on Thursday. Montreal has surrendered the most goals per game (4.13) and the eighth-most shots per game (30.6) this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. NYI ($7,300): Hughes is riding a five-game point streak, accumulating one goal and seven assists. He has three assists on the power play, 17 shots and seven blocks during that stretch. Hughes has racked up four goals and 12 points in seven contests versus the Islanders.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. STL ($6,400): Dahlin has three goals, eight assists, five power-play points (one goal, four assists), 29 shots and 15 blocks across his last eight outings. He has earned two goals and four helpers during his four-game point spree.

