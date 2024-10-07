NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

I'd welcome the NHL, and all you NHL DFS players, back, but the 2024-25 regular season has technically kicked off. No, really. The Devils and Sabres played two games in Prague that were so poorly promoted it's almost like the NHL was trying to bury them, like when a movie studio sneaks a film into theaters in January just to dump it and avoid any embarrassment. Well, the regular season properly starts Tuesday with an ESPN triple-header. The first puck drops at 4:30 p.m. ET. Onto the DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Our three games see Seattle hosting St. Louis, Florida at home against Boston and the first game for Utah, who see Chicago coming to town. I simply note all this because, well, there is so much to learn about these teams, so you and I only know so much about this slate. The Blues and Kraken have new head coaches (though the Blues did just promote interim man Drew Bannister). Chicago enters a new state of rebuild. The Utah Hockey Club doesn't even have their long-term name and look yet. I hope they go with the Yetis and not the Yeti. If one more team does the name that doesn't end in "s" thing I'm going to lose it.

GOALIE

Jordan Binnington, STL at SEA ($7,600): The Blackhawks had the worst offense of these six teams last season, but after another offseason of adding talent, I'm not sure I want to roll with one of Utah's below-average goalies, especially since Connor Ingram ($8,200) has the highest salary among netminders. Binnington has proven inconsistent in his career, but his .913 save percentage last season was his best since his breakthrough rookie campaign when he only played 32 games. The Kraken finished 29th in goals per contest last season. In theory, this matchup isn't tough.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. BOS ($5,200): The Panthers begin their Stanley Cup defense Tuesday. I imagine the vibes will be good. Bennett's issue has been staying healthy, but he had 20 goals and 21 assists in 69 games last season. When he's healthy, he's the second-line center for Florida. Since Jeremy Swayman spent the entire offseason holding out for a new contract, expectations are he won't be in net for the opener. That means 30-year-old Joonas Korpisalo – and his career .901 save percentage – will be in goal.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Hockey Club vs. Blackhawks

Barrett Hayton (C - $3,200), Clayton Keller (W - $7,400), Nick Schmaltz (W - $5,700)

Speaking of good vibes. After a couple of seasons playing home games in a low-level college hockey barn, the franchise that has left the legacy of the Arizona Coyotes plays a home game in an actual, professional arena, and with a sellout crowd in the stands. Not only that, but Utah faces a Chicago team that has a lot of building to do. I imagine the defense will be better than the crew that allowed 32.7 shots on net per game last year, but Petr Mrazek does not cut it as a No. 1 goalie. He's 32 and the last time he finished a season with a GAA under 3.00 he was behind Carolina's elite defense. Last year, he had a .907 save percentage. Utah's top line has a fine opportunity here.

Hayton barely played last year (33 games) and was also unlucky (4.5 shooting percentage). The year prior, though, he had 19 goals on 187 shots on net. Being able to line up at center between Utah's top two wings on the first line is a way for him to try and rebound. It also appears he will be on the top power-play unit to start the season. Keller has excelled time and time again even with all the turmoil and mediocrity that has surrounded him. He's scored over 30 goals in each of his last two campaigns. Last year, he had 30 power-play points as well. Chicago had the 27th-ranked penalty kill. Schmaltz earns points for consistency. In each of the last three seasons, he's scored 22 or 23 goals and finished with between 58 and 61 points. Last season was when he finished with 61, in part because he had 21 points with the extra man.

DEFENSEMAN

Justin Faulk, STL at SEA ($4,600): Faulk managed 28 assists in 60 games last year. While he only had two goals, which may give you pause, I chalk that up to bad luck. He had a 1.5 shooting percentage, low for even a defenseman, and particularly low for a guy with a career 5.8 shooting percentage. Faulk will log a lot of minutes. With Torey Krug hurt (again), he will likely start on the top power-play unit. The Kraken have a new head coach, but will that solve the issues with Philipp Grubauer? He's been with Seattle for three seasons but has yet to finish a campaign with a save percentage above .900.

