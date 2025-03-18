NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has nine games scheduled, including four starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT, three taking place in the 8:00-8:30 p.m. window, one beginning at 9:00 p.m. and one getting underway at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas (vs. Anaheim) is by far the biggest favorite on the Moneyline, while NY Rangers (vs. Calgary), Edmonton (vs. Utah) and Washington (vs. Detroit) are also heavy favorites. The Over/Under for the Red Wings-Capitals matchup is 6.5 goals, while the Kraken-Chicago and Hockey Club-Oilers contests anticipate 6.0 goals, and the other games expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. NYI ($7,500): Jarry has stopped 120 of 129 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has been superb since returning to Pittsburgh from his stint in the minors, giving plenty of bang for the buck upside. Jarry has posted a record of 11-4-1 with a 2.46 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 16 games versus the Islanders.

Sam Montembeault, MTL vs. OTT ($7,400): Montembeault has turned aside 180 shots and allowed only 14 goals while going 6-0-1 in his last seven outings. Ottawa is riding a six-game winning streak, but Montembeault could be an excellent value play for Tuesday's slate. He has won his previous two starts this season versus the Senators, posting a 1.50 GAA and a .942 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. UTA ($8,700): Draisaitl has picked up at least one point in 18 consecutive contests, amassing 14 goals on 69 shots and 13 assists. He has six goals and five helpers on the power play over that stretch. Draisaitl has two goals, seven shots and one helper in two games versus Utah this campaign.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. ANA ($6,900): Johnston had nine goals and six assists over a nine-game point streak before ending a two-game slump with an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado. He is due to get back on track for another scoring run.

Aliaksei Protas, WSH vs. DET ($4,500): Protas has generated six goals on 10 shots and eight points in the last five games. He has one goal and an assist while shorthanded over that stretch. Protas has accounted for two goals and three points in two previous meetings this season versus the Red Wings.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Flames

Artemi Panarin (W - $7,200), Vincent Trocheck (C - $5,900), Will Cuylle (W - $4,000)

Panarin is riding a nine-game point streak, collecting six goals and seven helpers. He has added 32 shots and two power-play assists across that stretch. Trocheck has accumulated three goals, four assists and nine shots in his past six outings, including three goals and one helper during a three-game point spree. During that span, he has notched two shorthanded points (one goal, one assist). Cuylle has earned one goal, two assists and nine shots across his three-game point streak.

New York's top line should remain productive against a Calgary team playing on the second half of a road back-to-back. All three players have the bonus of having affordable cap hits, and Panarin is worth building around for Tuesday's slate.

Jets at Canucks

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,400), Kyle Connor (W - $7,800), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $6,600)

Scheifele has been held off the scoresheet in three of four games going into Tuesday night's action but has two goals and seven helpers in his last eight appearances. Connor has five goals and 12 points through eight games in March, including three goals and two helpers in a three-game point streak. He has five helpers on the man advantage and 21 shots during that span. Vilardi has one goal, nine shots and six assists over his past eight outings.

Winnipeg's first line won't break the bank and offer plenty of offensive upside for Tuesday's slate. The trio collected four goals and five assists in a 6-1 win against Vancouver on Jan. 14.

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT at MTL ($6,600): Sanderson has one goal, nine helpers (four on the power play), 20 shots and 14 blocks through eight games in March. His category coverage makes him an intriguing option for Tuesday's slate. Sanderson has two goals and six points in his last five outings against the Canadiens.

Brandon Montour, SEA at CHI ($5,700): Montour has compiled three goals and three assists during his three-game point spree. He has added two power-play assists, eight shots and three blocks across that stretch. Montour has one tally on 11 shots and three helpers in his last four matches versus Chicago.

