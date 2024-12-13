NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one game on the NHL slate Friday as Carolina hosts Ottawa. Your lineup will consist of five players, including an MVP spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. You get a $55,000 salary cap.

MVP

Martin Necas, CAR vs. OTT ($15,500): Necas is enjoying a career year as he's tied for third in the league with 43 points after 53 through all of last season and a personal-best of 71 during 2022-23. He's also riding a four-game scoring streak. Take advantage of getting 1.5 times his points on Friday.

UTILITY

Jack Roslovic, CAR vs. OTT ($9,500): Roslovic was red-hot to start the season, but cooled off in November and has since been demoted to the fourth line. He still participates on Carolina's second power play and has still produced four goals and three assists from his last 11 games.

Tim Stutzle, OTT at CAR ($14,000): Stutzle is arguably the best player to come out of the 2020 Draft despite being drafted third overall behind Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield. Stutzle has recently been on a tear with two assists in each of his last three games. The 22-year-old has 10 goals and 36 points overall and is on pace to surpass his career high of 90 points set two years ago.

Dmitry Orlov, CAR vs. OTT ($7,000): Orlov is enjoying a solid campaign and sits second among Carolina blueliners with 14 points. He had a six-game point streak stopped back on Nov. 27 and has been held scoreless across his last six outings, so he's due.

Thomas Chabot, OTT at CAR ($9,000): Chabot has compiled some nice offensive seasons throughout his NHL career, the best in 2018-19 when he racked up 14 goals and 41 assists in only 70 games. He's not the scoring machine he used to be, yet still capable of a big night with 13 points and 68 shots this year.

