NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games in the NHL on Friday. Washington visits Toronto, New Jersey hosts Seattle, the Rangers are home to Pittsburgh, Columbus heads to Vancouver, Dallas is in Vegas and Minnesota travels to Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. PIT ($7,800): Shesterkin has lost five straight games and has posted an overall 8-9-1 record with a 3.05 GAA and .908 save percentage. He should have an easier matchup against the Penguins as they've only averaged 2.81 goals per game.

Kevin Lankinen, VAN vs. CLS ($8,000): Lankinen could be nearing the end of his hold on the Canucks' No. 1 job as Thatcher Demko (knee) is expected back soon. In the meantime, he continues to excel at 12-3-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage. He'll be facing the Blue Jackets, who will be tired after playing in Edmonton on Thursday.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Matty Beniers, SEA at NJ ($4,700): Beniers is heating up with a three-game point streak in which he's totaled four assists after seven straight scoreless efforts. He's at four goals and 10 assists on the season, and was outstanding during his rookie campaign by scoring 24 times while adding 33 helpers before regressing in Year Two.

Michael Bunting, PIT at NYR ($3,900): Bunting was expected to see top-six minutes this season alongside either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. While that didn't work out, he's produce some decent efforts - like Saturday against Calgary when he notched a goal and two assists with one of each on the power play. Bunting has only managed 10 points so far, but he's more than capable of breaking out.

Shane Wright, SEA at NJ ($3,500): Wright potted his fifth goal of the season Thursday and has been hot of late with six points from his last six games. He's also favorably valued if you're looking for a cheaper forward to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Capitals

William Nylander (W - $8,000), Auston Matthews (C - $8,700), Matthew Knies (W - $6,000)

The Leafs finally got Matthews back three games ago after he missed nine with an upper-body injury. He's reverted to his old self since returning scoring three times and adding two assists to give him eight and eight across 16 appearances. Matthews is flanked by Nylander at 27 points after seasons with 80, 87 and 98 - including two 40-goal campaigns. Knies fills out the trio and has found the scoresheet in each of his last three games to get him up to 16 points. All three participate on the first power play and could be the best line Friday hosting Washington.

Rangers vs. Penguins

Artemi Panarin (W - $7,800), Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,500), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,500)

The Rangers are struggling having only won three of their last 13 matchups. Panarin has been their top talent once again, but he endured a recent six-game stretch where he only managed a pair of goals. He's snapped out of that slump with a goal and two helpers from his last two outings, putting him at 29 points overall. Trocheck has struggled this season with only six goals and six assists points, though he has potted have two goals from his last three appearances. Lafreniere broke out last season with 28 goals and 29 assists and is currently at eight and nine of each. This trio will be going up against a vulnerable Pittsburgh defense allowing a league-worst 3.78 goals per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Vince Dunn, SEA at NJ ($5,700): Dunn missed 19 games with an upper-body injury. And while he was held off the scoresheet during his return Saturday, he's gone on to post a goal and three assists. Dunn is quarterbacking Seattle's top power play with seven points over seven games.

Luke Hughes, NJ vs. SEA ($4,500): Hughes is riding a three-game scoring streak and has tallied points in five of his last six having come out of his earlier slump. He's a huge offensive talent and should easily fit on your Friday FanDuel lineups.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. MIN ($3,800): Fowler came back Wednesday after being sidelined for the previous 11 appearances. He would go on to log 20-plus minutes without any power-play active, though he should eventually return to one of the units. Fowler has only produced two assists through 13 matchups, but registered 42, 48 and 39 points over his last three seasons.

