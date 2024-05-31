NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 31

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Stars return home for Game 5 to face the Oilers with the series tied at 2-2. With this the only matchup on Friday's schedule, FanDuel will be using their single-game format. Your lineup will consist of five players, including a Captain spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. You get a $55,000 salary cap.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM at DAL ($16,000): McDavid is back atop the NHL scoring race in the playoffs with 28 points. And he's done all this without producing anything on the power play over seven games. McDavid has still registered a goal, four assists and 11 shots from the last two outings, so there's no reason not to use as your Captain on Friday.

UTILITY

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. EDM ($13,500): Robertson represents the Stars' top offensive threat. He enjoyed a huge effort in Game 3 by notching a hat-trick to give him six goals during the postseason to go with 10 assists, including six points on the man-advantage. Robertson also skates on Dallas's first line and power play.

Roope Hintz, DAL vs. EDM ($9,500): Hintz is rounding into form after sitting out four games with an upper-body injury. He played both games in Edmonton and picked up a pair of assists in Game 3. Hintz centers the lead unit and man-advantage and racked up 65 points in the regular season while recording his third straight campaign of at least 30 goals.

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. EDM ($8,500): Duchene has yet to hit the scoresheet this series after scoring the game-winner in Game 6 versus Colorado. He tallied 25 goals and 40 assists during the regular season and has only managed two goals and four assists this postseason. Duchene is still worth selecting as he's on the second line with Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski while participating on the second power play.

Mason Marchment, DAL vs. EDM ($7,500): Marchment has potted a goal this series while producing 11 shots and 16 hits. He accumulated 22 goals and 31 assists over the regular season games, with the former marking the first time he's eclipsed 20 while also surpassing the 50-point plateau. Marchment is well worth his salary on Friday.

