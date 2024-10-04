NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The NHL season kicks off Friday with the Buffalo Sabres "hosting" the New Jersey Devils in Prague as part of the Global Series. Your lineup will consist of five players, including a Captain spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. You get a $55,000 salary cap.

CAPTAIN

Jack Hughes, NJ at BUF ($15,500): Hughes busted out two seasons ago when he managed 99 points in 78 games. He had another good season in 2023-24, registering 27 goals and 74 points. The problem last season was that he missed 20 games with shoulder woes. The Devils hope that his injury problems are behind him and that he starts the 2024-25 campaign with a big game versus the Sabres.

UTILITY

Timo Meier, NJ at BUF ($10,500): Meier struggled in his first full season with the Devils, picking up 28 goals and 24 assists in 69 regular-season contests. Meier also had shoulder woes in 2023-24, managing only 207 shots on goal, after putting 328 and 326 shots on net in his previous two seasons. Meier will start the season on a line with Jack Hughes and that will only help his fantasy value.

Jesper Bratt, NJ at BUF ($14,500): Bratt is the third member of the line with Meier and Hughes. I always like taking a complete line if possible as it's good in DFS to put all your eggs in one basket. Bratt had a career-year in 2023-24, scoring 27 goals while adding 56 assists in a full 82-game regular season. Bratt was also strong on the power play with 27 points. This is one great line and they have a chance to be a top-three line in the NHL this season.

Tomas Tatar, NJ at BUF ($7,000): Tatar returns to the Devils after one season in Colorado and Seattle, where he had nine goals and 15 assists in 70 games. Tatar had 20 goals and 48 points in 2022-23, his last season with the Devils, and will start the 2024-25 campaign on a line with Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer. Tatar will also see second power-play time and is worth playing on your FanDuel squad.

Zach Benson, BUF vs. NJ ($7,500): Benson heads into the 2024-25 season as a 19-year-old sophomore player in the NHL. He played the 2023-24 season with the Sabres, scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists. The 13th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Benson has sublime offensive skills, that were shown off last season. There is still lots of room for improvement, as there is with any teenager. Look for a 50-point season from Benson – who will start the season on the second line, alongside Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.