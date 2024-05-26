NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Monday, your lineup will consist of one MVP, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, and four utility slots. The salary cap is set at $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. Dallas) is the favorite on the Moneyline. The over/under for the contest is set at 5.5 goals. The Stars tied up the best-of-seven series at 1-1 with a 3-1 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

MVP

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. DAL ($14,500): Draisaitl has registered a multi-point performance in six straight home games in the playoffs. He has accounted for five goals and seven assists during that span. Draisaitl was held off the scoresheet for the first time this postseason in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to the Stars, but he's a good bet to bounce back with a strong showing in Game 3.

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. DAL ($15,500): McDavid has also been productive on home ice this postseason, collecting 12 assists in six outings. He notched one goal and one helper in Game 1 versus the Stars before being held without a point in Game 2. McDavid has plenty of upside for the MVP slot.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at EDM ($11,000): Heiskanen has accumulated four goals, nine points, 19 shots and 19 blocked shots across his past eight outings. He has earned five power-play points (three goals and two assists) during that period.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. DAL ($11,000): Bouchard's three-game point spree was snapped in Saturday's defeat, but his category coverage makes him a strong roster choice for Monday. He has supplied one goal, five helpers, 12 shots and six blocks over his last four appearances.

Jamie Benn, DAL at EDM ($9,500): Benn has recorded two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak. He has added 11 shots on net and four blocks over that stretch. Benn makes a solid bang-for-the-buck option for Monday's slate.

Mason Marchment, DAL at EDM ($8,000): Marchment potted the game-winning goal in Game 2, which could give him some momentum going into Monday's contest. He has eight shots and one block through two outings versus the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. He was also productive against Edmonton during the regular season, contributing one goal, two helpers and four shots in three games.

