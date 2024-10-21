NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game scheduled on Monday, lineups will consist of one MVP, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, plus four utility slots. The salary cap is set at $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto (vs. Tampa Bay) is the favorite on the Moneyline for Monday's matchup. Both teams are coming off losses on Saturday following impressive starts to the 2024-25 campaign, with the Maple Leafs falling 4-1 to the New York Rangers and the Lightning dropping a 5-4 decision to the Ottawa Senators. The over/under for Monday's meeting is set for 6.5 goals.

MVP

Auston Matthews, TOR vs. TBL ($14,500): Matthews has generated two goals, two assists and 13 shots on net in his past two outings. He compiled three tallies, one helper and 28 shots in four appearances versus Tampa Bay in 2023-24.

Nikita Kucherov, TBL at TOR ($16,000): Kucherov has a league-leading seven goals in four contests this campaign. He has added two assists and 22 shots during that span. Kucherov amassed five goals, 12 points and 17 shots in four outings against the Maple Leafs last season.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Brayden Point, TBL at TOR ($12,500): Point has been held off the scoresheet once in four appearances this season. He has two goals, two assists and nine shots during that span. Point accounted for three goals, six points and 14 shots in four contests versus Toronto last campaign.

Brandon Hagel, TBL at TOR ($10,000): Hagel has two goals and two helpers during a three-game point streak. He has registered five shots over that stretch. Hagel had two goals on four shots and contributed four assists in four games against Toronto last season.

Bobby McMann, TOR vs. TBL ($8,000): McMann has three goals on 10 shots in four appearances this season. His goal-scoring upside could make him a successful value play for Monday's slate.

Matthew Knies, TOR vs. TBL ($7,000): Knies has collected one goal, one assist and five shots across his past three outings. He racked up three goals, six points and eight shots over four meetings against the Lightning in 2023-24. Knies possesses plenty of bang for the buck potential and can be stacked with Matthews.

