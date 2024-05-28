NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The Panthers will look to even the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2 when they host the Rangers in Game 4 on Tuesday. With just one game tonight, you have a budget of $55,000 to select five players, including a Captain worth 1.5 times the fantasy points. Here are my recommendations for your FanDuel lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Although New York holds the series lead, oddsmakers consider Florida a significant favorite tonight. For example, FanDuel's Moneyline at the time of writing is minus-176 if you take the Panthers compared to +146 if you select the Rangers. With these two squads being as even as they are, I don't think the odds should be that skewed in Florida's favor, even if the Panthers do possess the home-ice advantage Tuesday. Still, it certainly wouldn't be a shock if Florida is successful in its mission to even the series after two overtime wins by the Rangers.

CAPTAIN

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. NYR ($13,000): You'll notice that in the interest of working within the relatively difficult restrictions of FanDuel's $55,000 budget, I've assembled a squad with several risky players in the pursuit of value. Verhaeghe is arguably the main exception to that. He's on a four-game scoring streak with two goals and six points in that span and has been a standout performer in the playoffs with 16 points (eight markers) across 14 contests.

UTILITY

Mika Zibanejad, NYR at FLA ($11,500): Zibanejad was held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Panthers will have trouble keeping him silent. When Zibanejad gets going, he's incredible, highlighted by his 14-game scoring streak from April 5-May 11 in which he collected five goals and 21 points. The 31-year-old had 26 goals and 72 points in 81 regular-season outings and has three goals and 14 points over 13 playoff contests. Although he's been cold lately, he has the potential to provide superb value at his current price point.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at FLA ($10,500): Lafreniere also recently went through a cold spell, going four straight outings without a point from May 13-24, but he snapped out of it Sunday with a pair of goals en route to the Rangers' 5-4 overtime victory over Florida in Game 3. The 22-year-old forward has six goals and 12 points across 13 playoff appearances this year.

Gustav Forsling, FLA vs. NYR ($10,000): Forsling has been doing fairly well offensively in the 2023-24 playoffs, contributing three goals and nine points across 14 games. The 27-year-old has been particularly effective recently, supplying two goals and three points across his past four contests.

Adam Fox, NYR at FLA ($9,500): Fox is the biggest gamble of this group, and one I'm recommending because his relatively affordable price would allow you to fit the other players in your budget. What makes Fox risky is that he's been ice cold lately, registering just one assist in his past seven contests. At the same time, Fox is one of the best offensive defensemen of this generation. He's exceeded the 70-point milestone in three consecutive campaigns, including 17 goals and 73 points in 72 regular-season outings in 2023-24. It's reasonable to believe it's just a matter of time before he starts making offensive contributions again.

